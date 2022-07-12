Amazon’s Prime Day HP computer sale has the lowest prices of 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

HP Prime Day deals start with desktops

It’s never a bad time to think about upgrading your home computer. If you’re doing more work at home nowadays, it makes sense to have a reliable PC that you can use anytime you need to log on.

Thanks to the HP Prime Day deals, there are two great options that you can get right now as part of the Deals of the Day. It’d be silly to let these go by.

The HP Pavilion Desktop PC comes with a keyboard and wired mouse combo, so you’re set up right away. It has an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor and AMD Radeon graphics. It boasts 4 GB of RAM and 256 GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive storage.

Also, there are nine front-facing USB ports, allowing you to plug in a ton of devices. For a limited time, snag this for only $390.99, a savings of almost $100.

HP Pavilion Desktop PC, AMD Ryzen 3 5300G, 4 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 5 & Blu… List Price:$479.99 Price:$390.99 You Save:$89.00 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you want more memory and a faster processor, you can opt for the HP Pavilion Desktop PC with 16 GB of RAM. You’ll love the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor and the 512 GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive storage.

It runs on Windows 11 Pro and also comes with the keyboard and wired mouse. It’s down to only $679.99, saving you 19%.

HP Pavilion Desktop PC, AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro, Wi-Fi 5 & Blu… List Price:$809.90 Price:$679.99 You Save:$129.91 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Switching over to laptops

If you love the Pavilion line, you’ll be happy to hear that the HP Pavilion 15 Laptop is also discounted right now. This has a 15.6″ Full HD micro-edged screen to maximize your view.

The Intel Iris Xe graphics and 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor combine for a truly great experience. This has 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD Storage.

Save 32% right now when you get it for just $639.99.

HP Pavilion 15 Laptop, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD Storage,… List Price:$944.99 Price:$639.99 You Save:$305.00 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

For those who are looking for a convertible laptop, the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14-inch Laptop is a must. With a 14-inch FHD multitouch screen, you can use this as a tablet or a laptop.

It has an 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor that helps you get your work done quickly. Bring this with you wherever you need it.

The 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage gives you plenty of power. This laptop is only $511.99, saving you over $250.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14-inch Laptop, 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, In… List Price:$779.99 Price:$511.99 You Save:$268.00 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More HP Prime Day laptop deals

There are still a few more laptops you can get for less now. The HP 15.6-inch Laptop is so light and thin, you can take it anywhere.

This boasts an incredible battery life of 7 hours and 15 minutes. With the same graphics and processor as the previously mentioned laptop, you’re getting the speed you need.

The Intel Iris Xe graphics need to be seen. It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Nab it for only $423.33.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop, 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8 GB RAM, 25… List Price:$659.99 Price:$423.33 You Save:$236.66 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

There is also the HP 15″ Laptop that features an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor and AMD Radeon graphics.

The barely visible bezel from the micro-edge display makes the screen look huge. It provides an immersive multimedia experience.

It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. This is only $409.50 for this time only.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, HD Micro-Edge Display, Windows 11… List Price:$619.99 Price:$409.50 You Save:$210.49 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Don’t wait because these HP Prime Day deals will be over before you know it!

