Prime Big Deal Days myQ deals: Smart garage opener for $20

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale in 2023 is packed full of smart home deals for Prime members only. But there’s one in particular that we need to highlight. The myQ Smart Garage Door Opener is down to an all-time low price for this year’s Prime Big Deal Days event. It’s one of the hottest smart home gadgets out there, and now is the perfect time to buy one.

Hurry, and you can score the myQ Smart Garage Door Opener for just $19.99, which is the lowest price of the year.

Prime Big Deal Days myQ deals for 2023

So, what does the myQ do, you ask? It’s simple, as all of the most brilliant smart home gadgets are. The myQ Smart Garage Door Opener lets you open and close your garage with your smartphone. It also works with your smart home system, thanks to IFTTT integration. And finally, it supports voice control courtesy of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

This Chamberlain device is worth its weight in gold at $30. But during Amazon’s huge Prime Big Deal Days sale, it’s down to just $19.99. That’s less money than you’ll spend on lunch today!

Beyond that, there are two other Prime Big Deal Days promos on myQ products that people love.

First, we have the newest addition to the myQ lineup. It’s called the myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad, and it’s such a smart device. It replaces your regular old garage door keypad with a smart, web-connected keypad that you can also control with your smartphone. Plus, there’s a security camera built right in!

This model is down to $69.99, which is an all-time low.

And finally, we have the popular myQ Smart Garage HD Camera. It retails for $80, but it’s on sale for $37 until Prime Big Deal Days ends.

Other Chamberlain deals

If you don’t want to bother with changing your main garage door openers, the myQ is the easiest way to add smart connectivity. But, if you were thinking about upgrading your main controllers anyway, there are two other deals you should consider during the Prime Big Deal Days sale in 2023.

First, we have the Chamberlain B4613T Smart myQ Garage Door Opener. This model includes everything you need to control your garage door with a clicker, a keypad, and with your smartphone or voice. It retails for $300, but this myQ model is down to $228.65 for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Additionally, there’s the high-end Chamberlain RJ020 myQ Garage Door Opener. This model is super sleek, and it has all the bells and whistles you can think of.

The Chamberlain myQ RJ020 retails for $469, but it’s only $393.37 on October 10-11. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model.

