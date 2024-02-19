Presidents’ Day deals: $15 Amazon credit, Apple Watch Series 9, Braun shavers, Acer laptops, more

Happy Presidents’ Day, everyone! Apart from a day off of work or school, Presidents’ Day also means there are tons of great deals out there right now. The Apple Watch Series 9 is back down to the lowest price of 2024, and Acer laptops have deep discounts. Plus, you can save on electric shavers from Braun and other top brands.
This roundup is packed with all of our favorite daily deals on Monday, February 19.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED SALE: Order a Galaxy S24 series AI phone and save up to $750 — Samsung even has exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors you can’t get anywhere else!
- Save $15 on Amazon when you spend $60+ on feminine hygiene products
- Get the best-in-class LG Smart Mirror InstaView counter-depth refrigerator on sale with a huge $1,100 discount — read our LG LRYKC2606S fridge review to see what makes this model so special
- Braun electric shavers are down to the best prices of the year so far
- Save big on Acer laptops, monitors, keyboards, and more in the company’s big Presidents’ Day sale
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 9 is back in stock at $329, the best price of 2024
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $89.99 at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $189.99 (all-time low) at Amazon and Best Buy
- Apple Watch SE is only $189 at Amazon or $199 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $737.99 right now
- AirPods 3 are $139.99 with a Lightning case (all-time low)
- iPad 10th-Gen is just $349 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $999 at Best Buy (all-time low)
- M1 MacBook Air is down to $749.99 (all-time low)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- iRobot’s Presidents’ Day sale saves you up to $400 on Roomba robot vacuums
- Save 20% on FLYSWAN Snow Tire Chains and don’t get stuck this winter
- TP-Link Kasa smart light bulbs are on sale for just $6.91 each when you buy a 4-pack (that’s a phenomenal price for full color dimmable smart bulbs)
- Get the $36 Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision for $25.98
- Logitech peripherals and PC accessories are on sale for Presidents’ Day
- The CookWneer portable clothes dryer is a life-saver, and it’s 10% off right now
- There’s a big sale right now on winter coats, and I’m taking advantage because it is freeeeeeezing where I live in the Northeast
- ASUS gaming laptops are up to $200 off, with prices starting at $799.99
- Or, check out this big sale on ASUS gaming PCs
- This big Chefman sale has air fryer deals starting at $69.99
- Flexispot electric standing desk deals start at just $108.99, which is the lowest price of 2024
- Get Unihand AI hand warmers for just $17.99
- Save big on Brita water pitchers and water bottles
- This remote controlled eBook page-turner is shooting up the charts on Amazon — see what all the fuss is about while it’s down to just $25.49
- 💰 Score a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80+ on baby essentials with the promo code BABYSTOCKUP
- There’s a huge sale on Amazfit smartwatches that saves you up to 17%
- Samsonite luggage has deep discounts for Presidents’ Day
- Echo smart speaker deals start at $24.99 for the Echo Pop, and the Echo Dot 5th-Gen is down to $39.99 instead of $50
Our favorite products with deep discounts
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
