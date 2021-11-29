PlayStation Plus 12-month codes are $39.99 for Cyber Monday 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Did you score a new PS5 console for Black Friday? If you did, that makes you one of the lucky few. Personally, I took advantage of an awesome deal on a PlayStation 4. Of course, it doesn’t matter if you have a PS5 or a PS4. In either case, you definitely need to take advantage of the amazing PlayStation Plus Cyber Monday 2021 deal on Amazon right now. We all knew it was coming, of course, but we didn’t know exactly how good it was going to be.

Well, the mystery is now over. That’s right, PlayStation Plus 12-month membership digital codes are on sale at a huge discount. Not only that, they’re on sale for even less than they cost on Cyber Monday last year!

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code] List Price: $59.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

PlayStation Plus Cyber Monday 2021 deal

Image source: PlayStation

We’re going to keep this one short and sweet because these deals are almost certainly going to sell out soon. With Amazon’s big Cyber Monday 2021 sale now underway, PlayStation Plus 12-month membership codes just dropped to the lowest price of the season at Amazon. In fact, the current sale price for 12-month membership digital codes beats the awesome sales from last year during Black Friday and Cyber Week!

Last year, PlayStation Plus codes were on sale for $45 if you wanted a 12-month membership. That’s a big discount from the normal price of $60. But this year, Amazon has outdone itself. Hurry and you can snag PS Plus 12-month codes for just $39.99 each!

As we said, a 12-month subscription to PS Plus typically costs $60. And it’s worth every penny since it gives you access to online multiplayer and new free games each month. You also get exclusive PlayStation Store discounts that no one else can access.

All that for a full year for just $39.99?! You would have to be crazy to pass up this PlayStation Plus Cyber Monday deal.

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code] List Price: $59.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

PS Plus codes are stackable!

Image source: Sony

Also of note, PlayStation Plus 12-month membership digital codes are stackable. Since the PS5 is now available and you’re obviously staying in the PlayStation ecosystem for the foreseeable future, you can buy as many codes as you’d like and stack them all on your account!

For example, you can buy two codes and add two more years to your current PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now balance. Or you can buy five codes and add five years to your subscription!

Considering these codes are priced lower now than they typically are on Cyber Monday, you should definitely take advantage. These deals will almost certainly sell out very soon, so it’s your last chance to take advantage of this awesome sale.

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code] List Price: $59.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

PlayStation Now Cyber Monday deal

Image source: Yunus/Adobe

In addition to PlayStation Plus Cyber Monday deals, Amazon typically drops PlayStation Now 12-month membership digital codes to the same low price as PS Plus each year.

If you’re somehow unaware, PS Now is a subscription service that gives you access to a massive library of more than 800 different PS4 games, PS3 games, and PS2 games. You get unlimited downloads and you can also stream games directly to your console or your PC.

This is a must-have subscription for PlayStation fans and it normally costs $60 per year. Amazon hasn’t cut the price just yet, but keep your eye on this link because it’ll probably drop soon:

PlayStation Now: 12 Month Subscription [Digital Code] Price: Check the Latest Price Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Cyber Monday 2021 deals

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2021 available right now, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage. We have all the hottest product categories covered ahead of the holidays this year. On top of that, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday 2021 roundups and you won’s miss any of the top deals of the season!

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.