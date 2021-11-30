Newest Nest Thermostat is somehow still $89 in Amazon Cyber Week sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you ask most people, they’ll tell you the Nest Learning Thermostat is the best smart thermostat out there. It was the first model to kickstart the smart thermostat crazy. And what’s crazy is that all these years later, it’s still one of the best. But now, there’s a much less expensive Nest that’s just as good. And thanks to Cyber Week Nest Thermostat deals, it’s on sale for just $89.99!

There is no question whatsoever that this deal is a sellout risk. Delivery estimates are already slipping for some colorways. Others are no longer down to $89.99. In other words, you should hurry up or you might miss out.

Nest thermostat Cyber Week deals 2021

The first-generation Nest Learning Thermostat on Amazon packed a range of brilliant convenience and energy-saving features. It also had a design that was sleek and stylish. Needless to say, it was a total game-changer when it was first released.

Long story short, the Nest Learning Thermostat had it all. What you might not realize, however, is that there are other options like the newest Nest Thermostat that are just as good but half the price.

It seems like most people out there believe that Nest’s flagship thermostat is still the best smart thermostat on the planet. Truth be told, you won’t hear any arguments from us. In fact, we use the Learning Thermostat in our own home and we love it. The problem is that the Nest Learning Thermostat is quite expensive compared to some of the newer options out there. Even when it’s on sale at a discount on Amazon, it’s still usually over $200.

The good news is that you can get all the smart features that make Nest’s Learning Thermostat so great in the newer, less expensive model called simply the Nest Thermostat. It retails for $130 and that’s already a bargain. But, if you head to Amazon right now, you’ll see that Nest’s Thermostat is on sale with a rare discount for Cyber Week 2021.

Nest Thermostat Cyber Week deal at Amazon

The newest Nest Thermostat doesn’t have the same sleek stainless steel design as the flagship model. But if you ask us, it features a different design that’s just as stylish. The face of the new Nest has a unique mirror finish with a digital display underneath it. It also comes in four different colors to match any home decor.

Most importantly, of course, the Nest Thermostat includes all of the important smart features from the flagship model. You’ll be able to control your thermostat from anywhere using the Nest app or your voice thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa support, and you’ll save plenty of money on your energy bill thanks to Nest’s intelligent features that tune your settings constantly and learn from your behavior.

With a list price of just $130, Google’s newest Nest Thermostat is a terrific value. All things considered, it may very well be the best value out there. Plus, it’s going to pay for itself in savings on your energy bills. But if you head over to Amazon right now and pick one up, you’ll pay just $89.99. That matches Prime Day’s all-time low price from earlier this year!

The only bad news is that we’ve seen this discount disappear already on a few different color options. That means you probably don’t have much time left to get in on the action.

Learning Thermostat on sale

Google’s newest Nest Thermostat has all the same features as the pricier model. What it doesn’t have, however, is that signature stainless steel design.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is so sleek and sophisticated that many people out there are willing to pay more for it. If you want the best of the best, there’s nothing wrong with that. After all, it still pays for itself in energy savings! Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find a limited-time discount.

It’s still a lot more than the base model, but it’s worth the extra cash to plenty of people out there.

Nest Thermostat fast facts

On the rare occasions that the Nest Thermostat goes on sale at Amazon, you have to take advantage. Here are the key takeaways so you know what you’re getting:

The Nest Thermostat is an Energy Star-certified smart thermostat that combines efficiency with convenience

Works with or without a C wire in most homes

Certain setups require a C wire or a power accessory, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems

Nest’s learning features let the thermostat automatically turn your AC or heat off when you leave. You can also turn it back on when you arrive home

Controllable using the Nest app on iOS and Android devices, or with voice commands thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support

The special “Savings Finder” feature suggests tweaks to your schedule to help you save even more money while still remaining comfortable

Monitors your HVAC system and sends you an alert if something isn’t working properly

