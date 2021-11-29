Narwal T10 Cyber Monday deal: Self-cleaning robot mop is $300 off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

From iRobot Roombas to entry-level robot vacuum models, you can find so many great robot vacuum deals today. One of the most popular options is the Shark AI robot vacuum with self-emptying station for $449.99 instead of $650. This Shark model is terrific, but there’s another kind of robot that’s even more impressive. It’s called the Narwal T10, and it’s the best robot vacuum and mop combo there is. It’s the first robot mop that cleans itself! And today, there’s a Narwal T10 Cyber Monday deal on Amazon that you won’t believe.

Narwal T10 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Cleaner with Automatic Mop Cleaning Station Price: $799.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Robot vacuums are obviously the most popular autonomous home robots out there right now. And the latest trend is self-emptying robot vacuums.

The most popular model is probably the Roomba i3+, which is iRobot’s most affordable model with a self-emptying feature. This Roomba and other similar models come with a special base station that’s different from normal ones. It sucks all the dirt out of your robot’s dust bin.

Now, a new type of home robot has emerged and it will blow your mind. It’s called the Narwal T10 Self-Cleaning Robot Mop & Vacuum and I am completely obsessed with it. It’s a brand new product that was just released a few months ago. I’ve been using one since long before it hit the market though, and I can’t imagine life without it.

The best robot vacuum and mop combo

Self-cleaning robot vacuums are so great because you can “set it and forget it” for a month at a time. That’s awesome, instead of having to clean out the dust bin and filters after every single use. The Narwal T10 takes the same concept and applies it to the mop instead of the vacuum.

Narwal’s T10 comes with a special base station that has two 1.3-gallon water reservoirs inside. You fill one of them with clean water and dirty water goes in the other. The T10 then goes off and does its thing, mopping up all the messes on your wood, tile, and laminate flooring. When the special mopping pads get too dirty, a normal robot mop would just keep smearing all that grime around your home. The Narwal T10, on the other hand, goes back to the base station, docks, and cleans itself by flushing clean water through the mop pads and up into the second water reservoir. Then it continues mopping your floors.

Here’s a graphic that illustrates the setup inside the dock:

It really is a brilliant design. Instead of having to clean those gross mopping pads yourself every time your robot mop cleans your floors, you just empty the wastewater tank when the app tells you to and refill the clean water tank. It’s awesome!

Narwal T10 Cyber Monday deal

Aside from being the world’s first self-cleaning robot mop, the Narwal T10 Self-Cleaning Robot Mop & Vacuum is also a first-rate robotic vacuum cleaner with strong suction and plenty of bells and whistles. Advanced navigation features and the nifty free smartphone app also let you configure your home so you can choose which rooms to mop, which to vacuum, and adjust other settings like scheduling.

As good as the T10 is, it’s also a first-of-its-kind device so it’s quite pricey at $1,199. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you’ll find a massive discount. Amazon’s Narwal T10 Cyber Monday deal slashes a whopping $300 off the cost of this great vacuum. That means the final price is $799, which is a new all-time low by a huge margin!

Trust me… it’s worth every penny and then some. This deal isn’t going to stick around for much longer though, so definitely take advantage while you can. The offer lasts from now through December 1.

Narwal T10 fast facts

You really don’t want to miss this Narwal T10 Cyber Monday deal. Here are some key features to keep in mind:

This brilliant robot cleans up your floors… and then cleans itself!

The Narwal T10’s special docking base station is the first of its kind, with a special self-cleaning mop feature that has never been seen before

T10’s special docking base station is the first of its kind, with a special self-cleaning mop feature that has never been seen before Two separate wells inside the base station separate clean water from dirty water

The Narwal returns to the base station periodically and runs clean water through the pads to clean them

Narwal app tells you when it’s time to empty the dirty tank and refill the clean tank

Large 1.3-gallon tanks hold enough water to clean 3,000 sq ft of space at a time

It’s also a great robot vacuum with strong 1,800Pa suction and Perfect Edge technology

Advanced sensors let the robot avoid obstacles and clean all the way to the edges of your floors

Conveniently switch back and forth between mop mode and vacuum mode

