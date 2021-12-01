The hottest smart home device on Amazon is free for Cyber Week 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon was running an impressive Black Friday sale that slashed the wildly-popular MyQ garage opener to $25. That sale has now ended, but you’re actually in luck if you missed it. Why? Because Amazon is running an even better MyQ Cyber Week deal for 2021 that slashes the price to just $21.98!

This is a terrific deal that you definitely don’t want to miss out on.

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub with Bluetooth List Price: $29.98 Price: Pay $22, Get $30 Back You Save: $10.00 (33%) Buy Now Coupon Code: KEY30 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Whenever the MyQ smart garage door opener is discounted at Amazon, it’s a best-seller among our readers. The reason why is fairly obvious. This awesome device lets you control your garage doors from your smartphone no matter where you are. You can even use Alexa voice commands to open and close your garage, which is so awesome. The MyQ is always very popular at BGR Deals. But when it’s discounted, it definitely becomes the hottest smart home deal out there.

The original MyQ model and the newer model with Bluetooth both normally sell for $30. But the latter is on sale for just $21.98 right now during Cyber Week 2021. As we mentioned, that’s a new all-time low price. Additionally, there’s also a special promotion that gets you a $30 Amazon credit if you try the new Amazon Key service with the coupon code KEY30.

That means Amazon is basically paying you to get yourself a MyQ! This is easily the best Cyber Week smart home deal out there right now.

MyQ Cyber Week deal 2021

Image source: Chamberlain/Amazon

Amazon’s big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were crazy this year. Everything you can think of was on sale at great prices, from wildly popular AirPods to all the Fire TV and Echo devices you can imagine. There was even a crazy deal that got you a best-selling Alexa smart plugs for just $3.99 each! We can’t even remember the last time we saw so many fantastic deals on Amazon.

Of course, it should go without saying that Amazon’s hottest smart home device deal was one of the most popular sales. That’s right, the MyQ Cyber Week deal you’ve been waiting for is here!

The original MyQ smart garage door opener was first released years ago, and it cost $100 at the time. At that price, it was absolutely worth every penny. This awesome device can be installed in about 15 or 20 minutes by anyone. It lets you open and close your garage door using your smartphone. Or, you can even just your voice thanks to Alexa support!

Maybe you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work. Or perhaps you’re just sick of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try. In either case, the MyQ is an awesome purchase. And that’s especially true right now.

Our readers’ favorite smart home device

Did you miss Amazon’s deep discount on Black Friday? Well, don’t worry because you’re actually in luck. The MyQ smart garage door opener is back on sale for Cyber Week 2021. And now it’s down to $21.98 thanks to a special limited-time deal. That’s a new all-time low price!

That’s an amazing price, and this MyQ Cyber Week deal is actually scheduled to last until December 31. Remember, this is an even better deal than Black Friday 2021!

Even if you miss out on snagging one for $22, there’s still another way to save. On top of the discounts, you can also take advantage of a special promotion. The MyQ works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $30 Amazon credit if you enter the promo code KEY30 when placing your first Amazon Key order.

If you decide to take advantage of that promotion, Amazon will basically end up paying you to get a MyQ. How amazing is that?! If that’s not the best MyQ Cyber Week deal ever, we don’t know what is.

Chamberlain MyQ fast facts

It doesn’t matter whether you get Chamberlain’s original model and the newer model with Bluetooth. In either case, you’re getting one of the most popular smart home gadgets on the market. And thanks to great discounts and the Key promo, it also happens to be the best Amazon smart home deal out there right now!

Here are some key takeaways:

Supports Amazon’s free in-garage delivery service called Amazon Key

Get a $30 credit the first time you use Amazon Key thanks to Amazon’s special promotion (learn more at amazon.com/keypromo )

) Universal compatibility that works with all major garage door brands and all models manufactured after 1993

Integrates with any smart home platform — and l inking your MyQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free right now for a limited time

Open and close your garage door from inside your home or anywhere else using a simple app on your smartphone

No more fussing with decade-old keypads that never work on the first try

You can also control your garage door with your voice. Compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands

Control two garage doors with one MyQ hub by adding an additional sensor

Wondering if you left your garage door open when you were rushing out of your house in the morning? Now you don’t have to guess because MyQ can tell you

An extra MyQ Cyber Week deal

As it turns out, there’s one more big MyQ Cyber Week deal running right now. From November 25 until November 29, the MyQ Smart Garage HD Camera is on sale for $74.99. This model retails for $150, so that’s a massive 50% discount! Combine it with the MyQ smart garage door opener and you’ve got the perfect smart home setup.

myQ Smart Garage HD Camera - Wifi Enabled - myQ Smartphone Controlled - Two Way Audio - Model S… List Price: $149.99 Price: $89.00 You Save: $60.99 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

