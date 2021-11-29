World’s smallest wireless earbuds hit best price ever for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We can’t believe how impressive the deals have been so far for Cyber Monday 2021. Countless sales are available right now and popular products are down to the lowest prices of the year. That includes headphones and earphones, of course. And the Earin A-3 Cyber Monday deal you’ve been waiting for is happening right now at Amazon.

Earin’s true wireless earbuds have been discounted before, but the current Cyber Monday discount drops them to a new all-time low price. Hurry and you can pick up a pair of Earin A-3 earbuds for just $139.30 instead of $200!

Plenty of earbuds on sale

When it comes to true wireless earbuds, there are so many fantastic options on sale for Cyber Monday. Examples include Echo Buds true wireless earbuds starting at just $69.99 instead of $120 and up to $80 off super-popular Jabra earphones.

Of course, nothing has come anywhere close to being as popular as Amazon’s current deals on AirPods.

Apple’s best-selling true wireless earbuds are all on sale at the lowest prices of the year right now. The biggest news is probably the fact that brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging are on sale with a massive discount. They’re just $179 right now! These earphones were just released last month, so it’s crazy that you can already get them with such a huge discount.

AirPods 3 have the first-ever discount, AirPods 2 are on sale for under $100, and every other AirPods model is discounted as well.

Those are all super-popular deals among our readers. But there’s also an amazing Earin A-3 Cyber Monday deal that people have been taking advantage of.

Earin A-3 Cyber Monday deal

Everyone loves AirPods for a few different reasons, but sound quality and compact size are at the top of the list. Now, however, there’s an awesome new option out there called Earin A-3 True Wireless Earbuds that sound just as good and are somehow even smaller than AirPods!

Earin bills its Earin A-3 True Wireless Earbuds as the smallest true wireless earbuds in the world. While we can’t confirm that claim, we can state that they’re the smallest true wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested.

We also spent some time testing them and confirming that they offer impressive sound quality despite their tiny size. Equally impressive is the fact that these tiny little earbuds last just as long as AirPods on a charge, offering 5 hours of playback before they need to be refueled. The included charging case offers an additional 30 hours, and it supports both USB-C and wireless charging.

At $199, these are definitely premium earphones that command a premium price. But if you pick up a pair during Amazon’s big Cyber Monday 2021 sale, you can snag them for an all-time low of just $139.20. That means this Earin A-3 Cyber Monday deal slashes them to a new all-time low price!

Earin A-3 - The Original True Wireless Earphones - Open Design Comfortable Earbuds - Silver Alu… List Price: $199.00 Price: $139.30 You Save: $59.70 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

