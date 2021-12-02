Cyber Week Amazon Echo deals have prices you won’t believe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday was certainly crazy this year, but we hope you rested up over the weekend. Cyber Week Amazon Echo deals have now arrived with the lowest prices of 2021!

Amazon went all-in for Cyber Week this year and slashed the prices of just about every last Echo device you can think of. Want some examples? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The Echo Dot 3rd gen is down to just $19.99 with a free Sengled color LED light bulb, which is unreal. You can also get the Echo Dot 4th gen for $29.99 or the Echo Show 5 for $44.99.

You'll find all the Cyber Week Amazon device deals right here. Or, if you just want to skip to the very best Echo deals, we've rounded them all up in this article.

Cyber Week Amazon Echo deals 2021

Everyone loves Amazon’s Echo speakers, so we’re going to start there. And by the way, what’s not to love? You get great sound quality to stream music anywhere in your house. But more importantly, you get hands-free access to Alexa and all of the awesome skills that come with it.

For Cyber Week 2021, Amazon’s Echo deals slash several different models to all-time low prices. The Echo 4th gen speaker that normally sells for $100 is down to $59.99, an all-time low. We would advise against buying it on its own, however.

Why, you ask? It’s because you can get the Echo 4th gen & Sengled color smart bulb bundle for the same price of just $59.99. That’s one of the best Cyber Week Echo deals we’ve ever seen!

Echo (4th Gen) | Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb | Alexa smart home starter kit List Price: $114.98 Price: $59.99 You Save: $54.99 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Of course, Echo Dots are always the most popular Echo speakers. Don’t worry, because Amazon’s running amazing Echo Dot deals right now for Cyber Week.

As we mentioned earlier, the Echo Dot 3rd gen & Sengled color bulb bundle is on sale at an all-time low price of just $19.99. Or, if you want to upgrade, the Echo Dot 4th gen & Sengled color smart bulb bundle is on sale for $29.99. That’s an incredible deal!

Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb | Alexa smart home starter kit List Price: $64.98 Price: $29.99 You Save: $34.99 (54%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cyber Week Echo Buds and Echo Frames deals

Image source: Amazon

Do you think brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $197 is a crazy deal? Wait until you see Amazon’s Echo Buds Cyber Week deals this year.

Echo Buds with Standard Charging retail for $119.99, which is in line with AirPods 2 when they’re on sale. Grab a pair right now, however, and you’ll only pay $69.99. That’s a new all-time low. And don’t forget, Echo Buds are noise cancelling headphones, which AirPods 2 are not. Also, you can upgrade to Echo Buds with Wireless Charging for just $89.99. That’s insane!

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa | Black List Price: $119.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $50.00 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa | Wireless char… List Price: $139.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $50.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s Echo Frames smart glasses are also on sale with big discounts for Cyber Week 2021.

Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart audio glasses with Alexa | Classic Black with prescription ready… List Price: $249.99 Price: $154.99 You Save: $95.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart audio sunglasses with Alexa | Classic Black with new polarized su… List Price: $269.99 Price: $164.99 You Save: $105.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show deals and more

Last but not least, Amazon has crazy Echo Show Cyber Week deals running right now. The Echo Show 5 is down to $44.99 instead of $85 and the Echo Show 5 Kids is only $5 more. You can also upgrade to the Echo Show 8 for just $59.99!

All-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charco… List Price: $84.99 Price: $44.99 You Save: $40.00 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

All-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids | Designed for kids, with parental controls | Chameleon List Price: $94.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $45.00 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release) -- HD smart display with Alexa – Unlimited Cloud Photo Stor… List Price: $109.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $50.00 (45%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Also, don’t sleep on the Echo Wall Clock – Disney Mickey Mouse Edition while it’s on sale for only $34.99!

Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition - see timers at a glance - requires compatible Ec… Price: $34.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Cyber Week 2021 deals

If you're looking for all the best deals for Cyber Week 2021 available right now, you'll find them in our extensive coverage. We have all the hottest product categories covered ahead of the holidays this year.

Check out the following Cyber Week 2021 roundups and you won’s miss any of the top deals of the season!

