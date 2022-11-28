XGIMI projector deals for Cyber Monday 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you browse through our guide on the best Cyber Monday TV deals of 2022, you’ll see that there are so many phenomenal deals available right now. You can save hundreds or even thousands on TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG, and more. But not everyone wants a new TV, of course. Instead, plenty of people are searching for the best Cyber Monday projector deals from top brands like XGIMI.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. XGIMI portable projectors are on sale today, with prices starting at just $399 for the MoGo Pro. This model typically sells for $499, so that’s a great deal on a best-seller.

Or, if you don’t want a portable model, the XGIMI Aura 4K ultra short throw projector is on sale for $2,299, down from $2,799. There are several more great deals available for Cyber Monday, and we’ll share them all with you in this guide.

All of the projector deals we’ll cover in this big roundup have two things in common.

First, every single model is on sale a the lowest price of the year. And second, every single model is only discounted until the end of the day on November 28.

In other words, you’ll need to hurry, or you’re going to miss out.

Cyber Monday 2022 XGIMI projector deals

The XGIMI Elfin pictured above is a great compact portable projector, so we’ll start there. Then we can move on to higher-end models like the mind-blowing XGIMI Aura ultra short throw laser projector.

Portable projector deals

The cheapest XGIMI model on sale is the MoGo Pro, which we mentioned before. This model is $100 off at $399.

Then there’s the even more compact XGIMI Elfin. It retails for $649, but it’s down to just $479 for Cyber Monday 2022. That beats this model’s previous low price by $20. That’s a remarkable deal for a best-selling portable projector.

Read our XGIMI Elfin review to learn all about this awesome projector.

Next up, we have a terrific deal on the XGIMI Halo+. This is an upgraded version of the Halo projector that everyone loves.

XGIMI’s Halo+ normally sells for $849, which is more than fair considering the specs. For Cyber Monday 2022, this terrific XGIMI projector is down to $719.

High-end XGIMI projector deals

The aforementioned portable projectors are all fantastic options that are on sale at the best prices of the year. Now, however, it’s time to step things up and tell you about XGIMI’s high-end projector deals for Cyber Monday 2022.

Starting with the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector, it’s on sale today for $1,275. This model retails for $2,499, so that’s a gigantic discount of more than $1,200.

Learn all about it in our Horizon Pro 4K projector review. You’ll see what makes it so great.

The next model that’s on sale is the XGIMI Horizon. It has the same design and many of the same features as the Horizon Pro model, but its output maxes out at 1080p instead of 4K.

This projector has a list price of $1,099, but it’s down to just $899 for Cyber Monday.

And finally, we have the stunning XGIMI Aura. This mind-blowing XGIMI ultra short throw laser projector is on sale at a new all-time low price for Cyber Monday 2022.

The XGIMI Aura is the best of the best, offering a spectacular 4K picture that measures up to 150 inches. Incredibly, you can enjoy a picture that big with the projector positioned just 17 inches away from your wall.

XGIMI’s Aura is listed at $2,799, but it’s down to $2,299 during this year’s holiday sale. This is easily among the best Cyber Monday XGIMI projector deals we’ve ever seen.

