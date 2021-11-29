Roomba inventor’s new robot has a huge Cyber Monday discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Weeding your yard or garden is such a pain. In fact, it might be one of the worst chores there is because you’re never truly done. Even with a brilliant tool like the $30 CobraHead Original Weeder & Cultivator Hand Tool, weeds still keep growing back. Lucky for you, there’s now a device that can take care of this dirty work for you. It’s called the Tertill, and there’s a fantastic Cyber Monday Tertill deal running right now.

The Tertill Garden Weeding Robot is nothing short of a game-changer. Now, you can pick one up at the lowest price ever! It might be winter across much of the US, but you’ll be thanking us next spring. Trust us, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without this brilliant little robot.

Tertill Garden Weeding Robot - Prevents Weeds in Vegetable Gardens, Solar-Powered, Makes a Grea… List Price: $349.00 Price: $249.00 You Save: $100.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cyber Monday Tertil deal

Are you familiar with Joe Jones? You might not be, but you’re definitely familiar with his work. Jones is one of the people who invented the Roomba robot vacuum, the first autonomous vacuum cleaner. That feat alone is all you need to know to appreciate the kind of innovations Jones is capable of.

Now, he’s back with a new autonomous robot that I recently had the pleasure of testing.

The nifty new Tertill Garden Weeding Robot looks sort of like a cute little green Roomba. Instead of working inside your house, however, you set it up outside in your garden or a flower bed. It needs physical borders to keep it confined to whatever space you’re working in. Then it roams the area constantly and chops down any weeds in its path.

How can the Tertill differentiate between a weed and any other plant, you ask? Simple: it cuts any growth it sees that’s less than 1 inch tall. It doesn’t pull up the roots, but it doesn’t need to. Instead, it just keeps chopping weeds as they regrow until eventually, they don’t have anymore stored energy so they die off. If you have small sprouts that you want to protect, there are a few barriers that come with the robot or you can use anything else you might have lying around to block it.

Unlike the Roomba, the Tertill offers a user experience that is truly “set it and forget it”. As a matter of fact, you never even need to charge it! Now, thanks to a fantastic Cyber Monday Tertill deal, it’s the perfect time to see for yourself how great the Tertill is.

Tertill Garden Weeding Robot - Prevents Weeds in Vegetable Gardens, Solar-Powered, Makes a Grea… List Price: $349.00 Price: $249.00 You Save: $100.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Set it and forget it

With a Roomba or any other robot vacuum, you still need to empty it after it runs. Even if you have a newer self-emptying robot vacuum like the Roomba i3+ that’s $50 off right now at Amazon, you still have to replace the dust collection bag in the base at least once a month. If you have a pet, you probably also have to untangle the brush on the bottom every few months.

Meanwhile, the Tertill Garden Weeding Robot needs no regular maintenance. It’s solar-powered so it constantly recharges on its own. Then, it roams around your garden every day hunting for new weeds. It works a little bit every day. Afterward, it camps out to recharge itself again with the solar panel on top.

Do you have an enclosed garden of up to 200 sq. ft. or flower beds with raised borders? If so, the Tertill is a must-have gadget that you’re going to love. You’ll never need to worry about weeding again!

The Tertill is worth more than its $349 retail price when you consider the time it saves. As we mentioned earlier, however, there’s a killer Cyber Monday Tertill deal at Amazon. Instead of the $349 retail price, you can snag one for $249! Just make sure you follow this link and place your order before the end of the day on Cyber Monday.

Here’s a video that explains everything you need to know about the Tertill. You can also see it in action:

Tertill Garden Weeding Robot - Prevents Weeds in Vegetable Gardens, Solar-Powered, Makes a Grea… List Price: $349.00 Price: $249.00 You Save: $100.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tertill fast facts

You really don’t want to miss this Cyber Monday Tertill deal at Amazon. Here are some key takeaways:

Requires no programming — it only has one button and that’s all it needs

Solar-powered and weatherproof so you never need to recharge it or take it inside to protect it from the elements

Works its way in between all your plants and only chops up weeds

Proven to be just as effective as hand weeding, according to the manufacturer

Runs for about 1 hour each day, stopping and starting constantly as the sun recharges it

Weeds gardens and enclosed beds up to 200 square feet in size

Needs at least 12 inches of space between plant rows

Boundry must be at least 4 inches tall, preferably made of metal, wood, or stone

Connect the free smartphone app to configure and control your Tertill

Tertill Garden Weeding Robot - Prevents Weeds in Vegetable Gardens, Solar-Powered, Makes a Grea… List Price: $349.00 Price: $249.00 You Save: $100.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Cyber Monday 2021 deals

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2021 available right now, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage. We have all the hottest product categories covered ahead of the holidays this year. On top of that, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday 2021 roundups and you won’s miss any of the top deals of the season!

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.