Cyber Monday Shark vacuum deals: Lowest prices of 2021

Cyber Monday isn’t just about 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones, you know. And that’s especially true over at Amazon. The nation’s top online retailer has incredible deals on all the hottest Shark vacuum models. That even includes the brand new Shark AI self-emptying robot vacuum. It retails for $650, which is in line with comparable models from other brands. Get one before they sell out, however, and you’ll pay just $449.99. That’s the lowest price ever!

If that’s still more than you’re looking to spend, don’t worry. The more affordable Shark EZ self-emptying robot vacuum also has a big discount right now. Instead of $500, it’s on sale for just $299.99! The insanely popular Shark Steam Pocket Mop is discounted as well today, as are several other Shark vacuum models like the Shark VACMOP. That best-seller is down to $69.99 right now!

Cyber Monday Shark vacuum deals 2021

It should go without saying that the Shark AI self-emptying robot vacuum is the star of the show here, so let’s start with this amazing model. At $299.99 though, the Shark EZ self-emptying robot vacuum will definitely be this year’s best-seller.

Some robot vacuums with the self-emptying feature sell for $1,000 or even more if you want a top-of-the-line model. Ahead of Cyber Monday 2021, however, you can actually pick up the top-of-the-line $1,300 Roomba i9+ Robot Vacuum for $1,099.00, which is the best we’ve seen in a while.

That’s still so much money to part with for a vacuum cleaner, though.

If that’s still too pricey for you, don’t worry because there’s another amazing option that people adore. The Shark AI self-emptying robot vacuum that typically sells for $650 is down to just $449.99 right now! That’s the lowest price ever, so you definitely don’t want to miss out on this killer deal. In fact, the only reason to skip it is to get the Shark EZ self-emptying robot vacuum for $299.99 instead!

Remember though, Amazon is only offering these Shark vacuum deals for a limited time until December 4. On top of that, they’re all sellout risks. In other words… you snooze, you lose!

Shark robot vacuum fast facts

These are by far our favorite Shark robot vacuums. If you want to know why, check out these key takeaways:

It comes with an auto-empty station that sucks out all the dirt, dust, and pet hair when your vacuum finishes cleaning

A high-capacity bin means you can go 45 days without worrying about your vacuum at all!

The self-emptying base is bagless so you don’t have to worry about buying new bags all the time

This model has a smart self-cleaning brush roll that removes pet hair and long hair on its own

No more hair wrap means one less hassle that’s typically associated with robot vacuums

Shark’s faster mapping speed means you can map your entire home in no time

Improved carpet cleaning performance means it can clean up your home even faster than before

Two ways to control your Shark robot vacuum: with the free Shark smartphone app, or with your voice!

Schedule cleanings for your whole home or just certain rooms with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice command

Powerful suction ensures deep, effective cleaning on the first pass ever time

Large debris, per hair, small debris, and dust are no match for the Shark on hard flooring or on carpets

The Shark m ethodically cleans row by row for whole-home coverage

for whole-home coverage Shark’s self-empty base, a multi-surface brush roll, and a multi-stage filtration system are perfect for homes with pets!

are perfect for homes with pets! Box i ncludes: (1) Shark Robot, (1) Self-empty base, (2) Side brushes, (1) Filter, (1) BotBoundary Strips

Other Shark vacuum & mop deals

In addition to the Shark AV2501AE, there are some other Cyber Monday Shark vacuum deals you definitely need to check out.

It should go without saying that the Shark VACMOP hybrid vacuum and mop is a fan favorite. It makes quick work of wet or dry messes, and it’s so light. That makes it easy to maneuver even in the tightest spaces. $100 is more than fair for Amazon’s bundle, which includes 12 VACMOP pads and a bottle of cleaner. Grab one during Cyber Monday 2021, however, and you’ll only pay $69.99!

The Shark Steam Pocket Mop is a best-seller with more than 21,000 5-star ratings. Sure, you can use a basic Swiffer-type mop to mush dirt around your floor and maybe pick up some dust in the process. If you really want to clean your floors though, you need steam. Many steam mops are expensive, but this best-seller has a big discount today.

More Cyber Monday Shark vacuum deals

On top of all that, the Shark ZU503AMZ Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is on sale with a massive $80 discount. That slashes the price to just $149.99 instead of $230. This professional-grade vacuum makes quick work of things like pet hair, dirt, bits of food, and more. At this price, it’s one of the best Shark vacuum deals we’ve ever seen!

Finally, we’ll wrap things up with two more Black Friday Shark vacuum deals that are definitely work checking out.

Importantly, all of these deals are set to last through the end of the day on December 4. That said, they’ll almost certainly sell out before then.

Ninja Foodi deals

In addition to all the incredible Black Friday Shark vacuum deals we mentioned, there are also a few fantastic Ninja Foodi deals. Here are a few examples:

