Cyber Monday dash cam deals 2021: Add color night vision to any car

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The best Cyber Monday dash cam deal of 2021 is so much more than just a dash cam. Amazon is running a pair of Cyber Monday Lanmodo Vast Pro deals that you need to see to believe. Not only is this the best dash cam you’ve ever seen, but it also adds night vision to any car! When night vision systems first began appearing in cars, I was skeptical. Then, I actually tried one out. Drivers absolutely love having the ability to see more clearly while they drive around at night. And it’s not just useful for people with poor vision, either. Night vision features can help anyone see better and farther in the dark.

Also, these systems also help improve visibility in the rain and snow. Who wouldn’t want to see better in a storm? Of course, that brings us to the main problem with night vision systems in cars: they’re typically only available on expensive luxury cars that cost a fortune. But not if you score one of Amazon’s best dash cam deals of the year so far. The barrier to entry was exactly why my interest was piqued when Lanmodo reached out about its latest dash cam. They asked if I wanted to test the Lanmodo Vast Pro Dash Cam, which also adds clear night vision to any car. It’s easy to install in any car, and it’s on sale right now at Amazon with the deepest discount ever. You need to see these Cyber Monday Lanmodo Vast Pro deals!

LANMODO Vast Pro Dash Cam with Full Color Super Night Vision max 984ft List Price: $299.99 Price: $165.99 You Save: $134.00 (45%) Buy Now Coupon Code: LMDXBGRBF Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cyber Monday Lanmodo Vast Pro deals 2021

The Lanmodo Vast Pro Dash Cam is an awesome device that kills two birds with one stone. First, it adds crystal clear night vision to any car. Second, it functions as a dashcam as well. That means you can record everything that happens as you drive. The special Parking Mode feature will also record when it detects movement. Never again will you have to worry about proving your innocence if you’re in an accident that wasn’t your fault.

The unit has a nice big 8-inch HD display that gives you a clear view of the road ahead. After all, a night vision system isn’t terribly useful if you can’t make anything out on the screen. And at night, when night vision is enabled, it’s not that annoying green video that looks so weird. You get full-color night vision that lets you see distances up to 984 feet ahead of you. That’s amazing!

A premium Sony sensor records crystal-clear 1080p video. There’s also a second model that includes a rearview camera you mount in the back of your car. That way, the dashcam records video in both directions and it doesn’t miss anything.

Pricing for the Lanmodo Vast Pro Dash Cam started at $350 for the single-camera model when it was released in June. The dual-cam version sold for $400. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and both versions deep discounts for Cyber Monday! The single-camera version is just $165.99 when you clip the coupon and check out with the code LMDXBGRBF. Meanwhile, the upgraded dual-camera model is on sale for $199.19 with the same coupon code, LMDXBGRBF.

These truly are Amazon’s best Cyber Monday Lanmodo Vast Pro deals ever. Don’t miss out!

LANMODO Vast Pro Dash Cam with Full Color Super Night Vision max 984ft List Price: $299.99 Price: $165.99 You Save: $134.00 (45%) Buy Now Coupon Code: LMDXBGRBF Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LANMODO Vast Pro Front & Rear Dash Cam with Full Color Super Night Vision max 984ft List Price: $349.99 Price: $199.19 You Save: $150.80 (43%) Buy Now Coupon Code: LMDXBGRBF Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Lanmodo Vast Pro Dash Cam fast facts

Are you wondering what makes the Lanmodo Vast Pro Dash Cam so impressive? Here are a few key takeaways to keep in mind:

The Lanmodo Vast Pro Dash Cam gives you full-color night vision in stunning 1080p Full HD resolution

Proprietary “Super Night Vision” tech is crystal clear, colorized, and can see for a distance of up to 984 feet

Improve visibility in the rain, fog, snow, and more

Large 8-inch high-definition display

Records video on a microSD card up to 128GB so it functions as a dash camera, too

Optional rear camera so you can record in both directions

Rear camera has IP67 water and dust resistance

Parking monitor feature records if anyone or anything approaches your car while it’s parked

Compatible with 99% of car models

The box includes everything you need to install it

LANMODO Vast Pro Dash Cam with Full Color Super Night Vision max 984ft List Price: $299.99 Price: $165.99 You Save: $134.00 (45%) Buy Now Coupon Code: LMDXBGRBF Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LANMODO Vast Pro Front & Rear Dash Cam with Full Color Super Night Vision max 984ft List Price: $349.99 Price: $199.19 You Save: $150.80 (43%) Buy Now Coupon Code: LMDXBGRBF Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Cyber Monday 2021 deals

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2021 available right now, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage. We have all the hottest product categories covered ahead of the holidays this year. On top of that, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday 2021 roundups and you won’s miss any of the top deals of the season!

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.