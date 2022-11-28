Cyber Monday cable modem deals that’ll make your ISP so angry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Cyber Monday tech deals are great because they save you a ton of money on best-selling gadgets. From Cyber Monday TV deals to Cyber Monday video game deals, you’ll save a bundle. But there’s one type of tech deal that does more than just save you money today. Cyber Monday cable modem deals keep saving you money every single month!

This year, there are some terrific deals on best-selling cable modems. The best deal saves you $110 on an ARRIS SURFboard gigabit modem & Wi-Fi router combo, which is a tremendous deal. Also, renewed cable modems start at just $45.99 until the end of the day.

Why should you buy your own cable modem?

Many people don’t even realize it, but your internet service provider likely charges you a modem rental fee of $8 to $10 per month. That means you pay your ISP a monthly fee just for a box that allows you to pay them an even bigger monthly fee for internet service.

Can you believe that?

Actually, it gets even worse because the fee never goes away as long as you keep using their modem.

This isn’t like a cell phone contract where you only pay until you’ve covered the cost of the phone. Cable companies will just keep charging you $10 a month forever. If you continue to use your cable company’s modem for 10 years, you’ll have paid $1,200 in fees alone.

What many people fail to realize is that there’s an easy way to get rid of those unfair fees. All you need to do is buy your own cable modem. Then you can return the rented modem to your ISP, and they’ll be forced to stop charging you.

Long story short, you’ll save up to $120 a year on your cable bill!

Cyber Monday cable modem deals

For Cyber Monday 2022, there are a few deals on new cable modems that are all best-sellers. Then, on top of that, there are a number of renewed units on sale with huge discounts.

It’s important to keep in mind that these cable modems will work with cable ISPs only. They will not work with internet providers that use fiber optic lines.

ARRIS SURFboard SVG2482AC-RB DOCSIS 3.0 24x8 Cable Modem & AC1750 Wi-Fi Router Certified for Xf… List Price: $148.81 Price: $111.99 You Save: $36.82 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The first deal is on the ARRIS SURFboard SVG2482AC-RB Cable Modem & Wi-Fi Router, which is down to just $111.99 instead of $160. This is an Xfinity model that works with plans up to 800Gbps.

If you want the best of the best, check out the ARRIS SURFboard G36 Cable Modem & Wi-Fi Router. This top-of-the-line model retails for $330 and works with plans up to 1.2Gbps.

During Cyber Monday 2022, it’s down to just $229.99. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this blazing-fast modem and router combo.

ARRIS Surfboard G36 DOCSIS 3.1 Multi-Gigabit Cable Modem & AX3000 Wi-Fi Router | Comcast Xfinit… List Price: $339.99 Price: $229.99 You Save: $110.00 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Anyone who wants to spend as little as possible on a cable modem has several Cyber Monday deals to choose from on renewed models. Needless to say, inventory is limited, so these deals may sell out quickly.

You’ll find all the renewed cable modem deals below.

