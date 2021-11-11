25 crazy Black Friday 2021 TV deals you can already get now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

So many people out there think that you need to wait to get the best Black Friday TV deals. To be fair, that’s normally true. Retailers often release a handful of great TV deals in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. Then, once Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday actually arrive, they kick things into overdrive with even better deals.

This year, however, things are different. Black Friday basically started a month early in 2021. That means if you want a new TV, you can already get best-selling models at the lowest prices of the year!

Black Friday TV deals have begun with all-time low prices on TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG, Amazon, and more! Price: Check Today's Best Deals Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Black Friday TV deals are already here

There are several different reasons that Black Friday 2021 is different from other years. The most obvious reason, of course, is the pandemic. Things here in the US aren’t anywhere near as bad as they were a few short months ago. That’s great news, of course. But the pandemic still obviously has a major impact on our daily activities. That includes shopping.

Another big factor this year is the supply chain issues that have been plaguing manufacturers and retailers around the world. Tons of components are in short supply, and shipping problems have been a serious issue this year. As we’re sure you’ve read, there’s no end in sight.

Long story short, retailers are trying to get ahead of the problem. And that’s why so many of the best Black Friday TV deals of 2021 are already available now. From a new all-time low price on the LG OLED C1 TV everyone raves about to the #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon for just $99.99, all the bases are covered. And no, by the way, that’s not a typo. You can actually get a smart TV right now for just $99.99!

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV List Price: $169.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $70.00 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Black Friday TV deals from Sony, Samsung, and LG

Many holiday shoppers wait for these best Black Friday TV deals to pick up a new high-end TV. That makes sense, of course, since high-end TVs are the most expensive models. They also tend to get the deepest discounts in terms of dollar amounts you save.

Right now, there are some seriously impressive deals on top-of-the-line TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. The hottest sale out there right now is probably the big LG OLED C1 TV blowout. If you want stunning picture quality with vivid colors and impossibly deep blacks, this is as good as it gets. Plus, you get 6 months of HBO Max for free with your purchase!

LG OLED TVS

LG OLED C1 Series 65” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… List Price: $2,499.99 Price: $1,771.99 You Save: $728.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG OLED C1 Series 55” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… List Price: $1,499.99 Price: $1,271.99 You Save: $228.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG OLED C1 Series 48” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… List Price: $1,296.99 Price: $1,096.99 You Save: $200.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Samsung smart TVs

Next up, we have some incredible deals on Samsung TVs ranging in size from 50 inches all the way up to 85 inches. If you have the space for it, the Samsung 85-Inch QLED Q60A 4K smart TV has a massive $1,002 discount right now!

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR 32x Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price: $1,799.99 Price: $1,297.99 You Save: $502.00 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SAMSUNG 70-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price: $1,349.99 Price: $997.99 You Save: $352.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price: $2,799.99 Price: $1,770.01 You Save: $1,029.98 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony 4K TVs

And of course, let’s not forget Sony. Sony TVs have been among the best in the business for as long as we can remember. Now, Sony Black Friday TV deals are among the best TV deals in the business! You can save over $1,000 on the Sony X90J 75-Inch 4K smart TV, which is insane. Even the Sony A80J 77-Inch 4K smart TV has a rare discount right now.

Sony X90J 65 Inch TV: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HD… List Price: $1,499.99 Price: $1,198.00 You Save: $301.99 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony X90J 75 Inch TV: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HD… List Price: $2,599.99 Price: $1,573.00 You Save: $1,026.99 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony A80J 77 Inch TV: BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Alex… List Price: $3,499.99 Price: $2,998.00 You Save: $501.99 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best affordable TV deals

Those awesome TVs from the biggest brands in the market are incredible. Can you remember seeing Black Friday TV deals that good so far before Black Friday? Of course, those TV models are still quite pricey even with deep discounts. Luckily there are also plenty of TV deals out there that are much more affordable.

The best affordable TV deals are probably the ones in Amazon’s big TV sale going on right now. Yes, it’s great that the Fire TV Stick 4K is already on sale at the lowest price ever for Black Friday. But the deals are just as impressive on Fire TV Edition television sets. Here are some of our favorite offers:

Fire TV deals

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV List Price: $169.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $70.00 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Introducing Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV List Price: $519.99 Price: $379.99 You Save: $140.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV, Released 2020 List Price: $299.99 Price: $249.99 You Save: $50.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Toshiba 32LF221U21 31.5-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV, Released 2020 List Price: $179.99 Price: $159.99 You Save: $20.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

All-New Toshiba 65-inch 65C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021 List Price: $719.99 Price: $499.99 You Save: $220.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roku TV deals

If you don’t want Fire TV software, there are plenty of other options as well. For example, the TCL 40-inch Roku TV with 48,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $229.99 instead of $350. Or, get it bundled with a TCL soundbar for $298.99, down from $430.

TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV - 40S325, 2019 Model , Black List Price: $349.99 Price: $219.99 You Save: $130.00 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TCL 40" TV & Alto 6 Sound Bar List Price: $429.98 Price: $298.99 You Save: $130.99 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hisense 43-Inch Class H4 Series LED Roku Smart TV with Google Assistant and Alexa Compatibility… List Price: $365.64 Price: $279.99 You Save: $85.65 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV - 65R635, 2021 Model List Price: $1,499.99 Price: $999.00 You Save: $500.99 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 8K Mini-LED UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV - 65R648, 2021 m… List Price: $2,199.99 Price: $1,999.00 You Save: $200.99 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More best Black Friday TV deals 2021

There’s plenty more where that came from, and you can find the best Black Friday TV deals right here. We’ve also included a few more examples down below. Scroll through them all and you’re sure to find the perfect TV at the lowest price of the year.

LG NanoCell 80 Series 55” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powe… List Price: $799.99 Price: $676.99 You Save: $123.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG NanoCell 80 Series 75” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powe… List Price: $1,499.99 Price: $1,046.99 You Save: $453.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG OLED A1 Series 55” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 60Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4… List Price: $1,299.99 Price: $1,096.99 You Save: $203.00 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

All-New Insignia NS-42F201NA22 42-inch F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV, Released 2021 List Price: $289.99 Price: $229.99 You Save: $60.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Introducing Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa List Price: $559.99 Price: $409.99 You Save: $150.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.