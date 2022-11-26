13 best Black Friday LifeStraw deals for 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

LifeStraw used to be the #1 brand in a very niche category. The company was known for one product: the LifeStraw personal water filter. Now, however, LifeStraw has used its expertise to expand into a much wider range of product categories, including travel water bottles and water pitchers. And thanks to this year’s Black Friday LifeStraw deals, everything the company makes is on sale!

These deals aren’t just for outdoorsy people, although you can save big on outdoor essentials. You’ll also find deep discounts on household essentials, however, like the LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher.

Featured deals in this article:

Be sure to check out Amazon’s deals hub for all the latest Black Friday deals.

Additionally, BGR’s team of shopping experts rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Black Friday deals.

Why do you need a LifeStraw?

Image source: LifeStraw You’ll find more than a dozen LifeStraw deals available during Black Friday in 2022. Of course, the most popular deal is on the original LifeStraw Personal Water Filter.

There is no better accessory for camping, hiking, fishing, or anything else involving remote locations or the great outdoors. This personal water filter can mean the difference between life and death. Literally.

You might never actually need to use it, but it’s nice to know it’s there if something happens and you need it.

LifeStraw portable water filters can take water from any common source and make it potable. Well, any common source that you’d find in and around the woods, that is.

Things like bacteria, parasites, and microplastics are all filtered from water by this nifty device. One important note, though: LifeStraws don’t filter salt, so you cannot use a LifeStraw to drink ocean water.

Lakes, streams, rivers, and even puddles are all fair game, though, so you’ll never find yourself lost without drinkable water.

Black Friday 2022: Best LifeStraw deals

Image source: LifeStraw For Black Friday 2022, there are so many terrific LifeStraw deals.

At the top of the list is the best-selling LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, which is on sale for $12.74 instead of $30.

This is the traditional version of the LifeStraw that you can use to drink straight from a water source. It’s basically what everyone pictures when they think of LifeStraw.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness, 1 Pack… List Price: $50.00 Price: $12.74 You Save: $37.26 (75%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Black Friday LifeStraw deals in 2022.

You’ll also find several LifeStraw travel water bottles on sale right now, including the LifeStraw Go. It’s basically a LifeStraw personal water filter built into a plastic travel bottle.

That way, you can fill the bottle from a water source and carry it with you while you hike or camp. It’ll filter as you drink, and it works just as well as the original version of the LifeStraw.

Here are all the different travel water bottles on sale for Black Friday 2022:

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle with 2-Stage Integrated Filter Straw for Hiking, Backpacking,… List Price: $49.95 Price: $16.91 You Save: $33.04 (66%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

In addition to all those deals, LifeStraw water filter pitchers are also on sale.

These are must-haves for any home that doesn’t have a reverse osmosis water filtering system installed.

Check out these great deals down below.

LifeStraw Home Pitcher BPA Free Plastic 7 Cup Stormy Blue List Price: $39.95 Price: $29.96 You Save: $9.99 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LifeStraw Home – Water Filter Dispenser, 18-Cup, BPA-Free Plastic, Tested to Protect Against Ba… List Price: $59.95 Price: $44.96 You Save: $14.99 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

And finally, the LifeStraw Mission High-Volume Gravity-Fed Water Purifier is on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen.

LifeStraw Mission High-Volume Gravity-Fed Water Purifier, 12 L (LSM12) List Price: $154.95 Price: $72.28 You Save: $82.67 (53%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Black Friday 2022 coverage

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2022, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

The shopping experts at BGR have combed through all the biggest Black Friday sales online. We have hand-picked all the best deals with the deepest discounts on popular items. The team here at BGR has more than 4 decades of combined experience finding all the best bargains for our readers. With that in mind, you can rest assured that this is your one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday deal-hunting needs.

Below, you’ll find all of BGR’s best Black Friday 2022 deals roundups. Be sure to browse through them all if you want to see the very best sales that are available this year.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!