18 best Black Friday deals under $25

Now that all the Black Friday 2022 deals you’ve been waiting for have arrived, it’s time to finish up your holiday shopping. Of course, it’s also a good idea to pick up some discounted products for yourself. After all, Black Friday brings the lowest prices of the year on all the most popular items out there. And that includes plenty of Black Friday deals under $25.

If you’re looking to get an idea of which deals people are flocking to this year, we’ve got you covered right here.

The star of the show is definitely FREE MONEY from Amazon. There are so many gift card deals that include free money in the form of discounts or bonus Amazon credit.

On top of that, there are a few perennial best-sellers on the list. Popular Balck Friday 2022 deals include Apple AirPods Pro, the Fire TV Stick 4K, and Amazon’s beloved Echo Dot. Also, Amazon smart TVs are flying off the shelves this week. That’s no surprise since they’re up to 70% off!

Those deals are all fantastic. We doubt anyone out there would say otherwise. But what about deals that are available specifically for savvy bargain hunters on a budget?

In this roundup, I’m going to run down some of the best Black Friday deals under $25. That’s right, it’s time to score big savings without spending big money.

First, free money!

The first set of Black Friday deals under $25 I’ll cover is a group of deals that everyone should take advantage of. That’s because they get you free money from Amazon!

You can read all about these awesome deals in our guide on Black Friday gift card deals. But I’ll show you some of the best offers here.

$100 Apple Gift Card (Code: APPLEDIGITAL) Price: $15 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

In a nutshell, Amazon is offering free bonus credit when you purchase some of the site’s most popular gift cards. That includes Apple gift cards, Taco Bell gift cards, Uber gift cards, and plenty more.

But here’s the best part: the deals all cover eGift cards. That means you can enter your own email address as the recipient, and you’ll end up getting the bonus credits for free!

Here are some of the hottest gift card deals you’ll find for Black Friday 2022:

If Amazon is offering deals from any brands you patronize, you’d have to be crazy not to take advantage of these offers.

Check out our guide on Black Friday gift card deals to see all the offers that are available this year. Also, be sure to read our roundup on Amazon gift card deals to see even more awesome deals that you can take advantage of right now.

Best Black Friday deals under $25 on Amazon devices

As is the case most years, some of the most popular deals of Black Friday 2022 are on Amazon devices. And Fire TV devices are somewhere near the top of the list.

For 2022, there are three different Black Friday Fire TV Stick deals under $25.

The first is the Fire TV Stick 4K at $24.99, which matches the lowest price ever. Or, if you don’t care about 4K or HDR, the mid-range Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $19.99.

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device List Price: $39.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

In addition to those, the cheapest model on sale right now is the Fire TV Stick Lite. The newest model is down to just $14.99 right now for Black Friday.

Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD streamin… List Price: $29.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $15.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Next up, Echo speakers are also super popular each year on Black Friday. This year, there are a bunch of Black Friday Echo deals under $25.

The 3rd-generation Echo Dot is down to just $14.99 right now. That means it’s a great time to stock up on a bunch of them. Or, you can get an Echo Dot 3 bundled with 6 months of Amazon music unlimited for just $9.98.

That means your cost for the Echo Dot is only $0.99!

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price: $39.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $25.00 (63%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal… Price: $9.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On top of that, you can snag an Echo Dot with a free Amazon Smart Plug instead for the same price of $14.99.

The Amazon Smart Plug costs $25 on its own. Plus, it has more than 428,000 5-star reviews, which is totally insane. Together with the $39.99 Echo Dot, this bundle is a $65 value that you’re getting for $17.99.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug - Charcoal List Price: $64.98 Price: $14.99 You Save: $49.99 (77%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Plus, the Echo Dot 5th-Gen is on sale for the first time ever. It’s 50% off, so you can snag one for just $24.99.

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Speaking of Echo devices, let’s not forget how crazy it is that the $50 Echo Auto is down to just $14.99. That’s an incredible bargain.

Plus, you can add 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimted to your Echo Auto for free!

Echo Auto (1st gen) - Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $35.00 (70%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew List Price: $103.93 Price: $14.99 You Save: $88.94 (86%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Also, the awesome Echo Glow smart lamp with Alexa is on sale for $16.99.

Echo Glow - Multicolor smart lamp for kids, a Certified for Humans Device – Requires compatible… List Price: $29.99 Price: $16.99 You Save: $13.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

And let’s not forget about wildly popular Blink home security cameras. Head over to Amazon right now and you can snag two Blink Mini cameras for $29.99.

That’s not under $25 if you look at the total cost, of course. But it is under $25 if you consider that you’re getting two Blink Mini cameras for just $15 each!

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… List Price: $64.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $35.00 (54%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Last but not least, the $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale for $12.99.

That might seem like a lot for a smart plug, but no model features better integration with Alexa. After all, there’s a reason the Amazon Smart Plug has a staggering 428,000 5-star reviews.

Amazon Smart Plug Price: $12.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

All of these Amazon device deals are great, and they’re all scheduled to end just before midnight on Black Friday, November 25.

More great Black Friday deals under $25

LifeStraw products are best-sellers every single year during Black Friday. And right now you can score a LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for just $12.74.

Or, upgrade to the newer LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle for $16.91. That’s a new all-time low price by a huge margin.

Next up, we have the myQ smart garage door opener.

This awesome gadget lets you control your garage with your smartphone or voice, thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant integration. And for Black Friday 2022, it’s down to an all-time low of just $16.98.

Another great smart home sale covers TP-Link’s Kasa devices. My favorite offers include Kasa mini smart plugs and Kasa smart light bulbs.

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price: $29.98 Price: $16.98 You Save: $13.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Also, the #1 best-selling smart plugs on Amazon right now are on sale at the lowest price of 2022!

Hurry and you can pick up a 4-pack of Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support with a big discount.

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) Price: $18.97 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

