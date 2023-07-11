Best Beats headphones deals of Prime Day 2023

There are so many great deals on headphones this Prime Day. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, of course, since headphones are always a popular purchase. This year, there are some spectacular sales on Bose headphones, Sony headphones, and even AirPods deals that offer great sound at low prices. Now, it’s time to check out the Prime Day Beats headphones deals available in 2023.

Amazon’s Beats headphones deals this year offer all-time low prices on best-selling over-ear headphones and earbuds. There were really only two decent Beats deals last year during Prime Day. Thankfully, Beats stepped things up in 2023 because five different headphones models are on sale this time around.

Check out Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 hub to see all the hottest Prime Day deals. Plus, we’ve rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Day deals.

Beats over-ear headphones on sale

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

First up, we have a terrific deal on a model that has been a best-seller for as long as I can remember. I’m talking about the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones, the company’s most affordable over-ear wireless headphones.

Every popular colorway is included in this year’s Prime Day Beats headphones deal. That includes the sleek black color everyone loves so much.

Available on Amazon

Beats Solo 3 headphones retail for $200 and anyone with a pair will tell you it’s worth it. Grab these headphones during Prime Day 2023, however, and you’ll only pay $114.99.

If you’re willing to spend a little more money, you can get a pair of Beats Studio 3 headphones instead.

This is a wireless over-ear model just like the Solo 3, and it also features the same Apple W1 audio chip. The main difference is that Beats Studio 3 headphones have active noise cancelling.

Available on Amazon

The Beats Studio 3 model retails for $350, but it’s down to $159.99 for Prime Day 2023.

Beats earbuds are also on sale for Prime Day

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you’re in search of true wireless earbuds instead of over-ear headphones, there are more Prime Day Beats headphones deals for you.

Three different models are on sale right now, beginning with the $150 Beats Studio Buds. These sleek ANC earbuds are down to just $89.99 until the end of the day on Wednesday.

Available on Amazon

If you want the new and improved version, Beats Studio Buds+ are also on sale for Prime Day 2023. They only have a $20 discount though, which makes sense since they’re so new.

Also of note, Amazon’s sale includes the awesome transparent version.

Available on Amazon

Last but certainly not least, Powerbeats Pro are down to $149.99 as well. That’s a big $100 discount, which is 40% off the retail price.

Available on Amazon

Want Apple AirPods instead? They’re on sale, too

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Both of those Prime Day Beats headphones deals are terrific. But many people out there are looking for different Apple headphones.

Don’t worry, all of Apple’s AirPods models have deep discounts, too. Of course, that includes best-selling AirPods Pro, and even AirPods 3.

Check out all of Amazon’s AirPods deals right here:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

More Prime Day 2023 coverage

Amazon Prime Day 2023 includes hundreds of thousands of deals that are exclusively available to shoppers who subscribe to Amazon Prime. If you’re not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial and shop all of these great Prime Day deals for free.

Here’s some more coverage from BGR that you should check out to see all the best Prime Day 2023 deals: