Apple announced its Black Friday 2021 deals – get these better deals instead

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been waiting for Apple to announce its Apple Store Black Friday 2021 deals, we have two important updates for you. First, Apple finally released all the details for its holiday deals, so the wait is over. And second, you must be new at this because Apple’s Black Friday deals are always awful.

Apple doesn’t do discounts. Any Apple fan can tell you that. Instead, the company has its own interpretation of Apple Store Black Friday deals. In a nutshell, all of Apple’s prices remain the same, but you get gift cards of varying denominations depending on what you purchase. And yes, they’re Apple Store gift cards, so you can’t spend that money anywhere else.

It’s a bummer that Apple doesn’t have better deals each year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But the good news is we’re about to show you tons of Apple Black Friday 2021 deals that are so much better than what Apple is offering!

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $169.99 You Save: $79.01 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Store Black Friday 2021 deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Before we get to the good stuff, let’s take a look at all the Apple Store Black Friday deals that Apple just announced for 2021. These deals are available from November 26 through the end of the day on November 29.

$50 gift card when you buy an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE

Up to a $75 gift card when you buy AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

$50 gift card when you buy an Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3

$100 gift card with iPad Pro 11” and iPad Pro 12.9”

Up to a $200 gift card when you buy a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13”, Mac mini, and iMac 27”

$50 gift card with Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

Up to a $50 gift card with Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, and more

Up to a $50 gift card when you buy Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Smart Keyboard Folio, MagSafe Duo Charger, AirTag 4 pack, and Magic Keyboard

If you zoned out halfway through reading those deals, we can’t blame you. The good news is that there are MUCH better Apple deals out there for Black Friday 2021. And you can get them right now!

The best Apple deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

There are tons of amazing deals out there right now that are so much better than the official Apple Store Black Friday sale. The best example is probably the just-released AirPods Pro with MagSafe for only $169.99! These new noise cancelling earbuds came out last month and they’re already $80 off at Amazon!

Other AirPods models are also discounted right now, including the first-ever discount on AirPods 3. And you can save a whopping $110 on AirPods Max.

AirPods Pro

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $169.99 You Save: $79.01 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AirPods 2

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price: $199.00 Price: $149.99 You Save: $49.01 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price: $159.00 Price: $114.99 You Save: $44.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AirPods 3

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price: $179.00 Price: $169.99 You Save: $9.01 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray List Price: $549.00 Price: $439.99 You Save: $109.01 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Even more Apple deals for Black Friday 2021

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

There are so many more great Apple Black Friday deals in 2021. Here are some of our favorites, including the Apple Watch SE for just $219 and the MacBook Air for $799.99!

Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band List Price: $279.00 Price: $219.00 You Save: $60.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brand New Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Blue Aluminum Case Price: $389.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41mm Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band - Regul… Price: $479.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iPad Air

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver (4th Generation) List Price: $699.00 Price: $539.99 You Save: $159.01 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Apple Pencil deals of 2021



Apple Pencil List Price: $99.00 Price: $79.99 You Save: $19.01 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) List Price: $129.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $30.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

MacBook Air

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… List Price: $998.00 Price: $799.99 You Save: $198.01 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

MacBook Pro

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Silver List Price: $1,299.00 Price: $1,099.99 You Save: $100.00 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray List Price: $1,499.00 Price: $1,349.00 You Save: $150.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

These deals are all so much better than the Apple Store Black Friday 2021 sale that Apple announced!

Other Black Friday 2021 sales

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2021, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.