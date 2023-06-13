Amazon’s all-new Echo Buds are only $40 with their first-ever discount

Apple’s AirPods are the most popular earbuds on the planet, as most of our readers know. There are also several AirPods deals right now that offer the lowest prices of the year so far. Even with those discounts, however, you’ll pay a minimum of $99 for a pair of Apple’s popular earbuds. Meanwhile, Amazon’s new Echo Buds deals that just kicked off this week start at less than half that much.

Prices start at just $39.99 for Amazon’s all-new Echo Buds. They feature a totally new design compared to the previous-generation model. Or, if you want a pair of earphones with active noise cancelling, 2nd-gen Echo Buds start at $79.99 on sale, which is a whopping $120 less than AirPods Pro 2 while they’re on sale for $199.99.

I personally use AirPods Pro 2 when I’m using earphones as opposed to over-ear headphones, and I like them a lot. But I got them mainly because I love the deep integration with the other Apple products I own.

AirPods Pro 2 switch seamlessly from my iPhone to my Mac while I’m working. Then, when I’m done for the day, I can walk over to my couch and switch them over to my Apple TV if my husband is still working and I don’t want to bother him.

As much as I like them, however, I paid $249 for mine. They’re discounted right now, as you can see in our guide on the best AirPods deals, so you can pick up a pair for $199.99. But even at that discounted price, they’re still very expensive. Comparable Amazon Echo Buds, on the other hand, cost a fraction of that price.

Amazon just kicked off a new sale that slashes its noise cancelling 2nd-gen Echo Buds to the best prices ever. Deals start at $79.99 for the model that includes the regular charging case, or $99.99 for the version that comes with a wireless charging case.

These models retail for $120 and $140, respectively, so you’ll save up to 33%.

Amazon’s 2nd-get Echo Buds sound great, so you really can’t go wrong with this deal. But if you don’t care about the active noise cancelling feature, there’s another deal you should definitely check out.

For the first time ever, Amazon’s all-new Echo Buds are on sale with a discount. They retail for $50, but you can currently pick up a pair for $39.99.

All-new Echo Buds are similar in design to Apple’s entry-level AirPods. They have stems instead of a round design like Amazon’s older Echo Buds, and they don’t have silicon ear tips. All-new Echo Buds still offer great sound quality though, thanks to new 12mm drivers. They also offer up to 20 hours of battery life, including the charging case.

Other key features include dual mics, Alexa support, sweat resistance, and customizable tap controls.