The Marvels: Release date, trailers, & everything we know

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) are the three Marvels who will star in the final MCU movie of 2023. This is the sequel to Captain Marvel, which introduced Carol to the audience just in time for the Infinity Saga’s big Avengers: Endgame finale.

Captain Marvel proved to be a worthy Avenger in Endgame, and we have seen her in a couple of MCU Phase 4 credits scenes since then. Monica and Kamala Khan appeared in two Disney Plus shows, WandaVision and Ms. Marvel. They’ll meet officially and work together in The Marvels come July.

In what follows, we’ll give you all the official news about The Marvels, including the release date, Disney Plus premiere, cast, and trailers. We’ll also address the exciting rumors surrounding The Marvels at the end of this guide.

If you don’t like reading about Marvel spoilers, you’ll want to avoid our “leaks and rumors” section once you reach it. But don’t worry, we’ll give you another warning before we address any spoilers.

The Marvels has a release date set for July 28th as the final MCU film of the year. That assumes Marvel and Disney don’t delay the project again. As it stands now, there’s no good reason to postpone the movie.

Marvel will have only three theatrical releases this year because it postponed Blade, which was initially set to hit theaters on November 3rd, 2023. Besides The Marvels, we’ll see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17th) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5th) in theaters this year.

There will be additional MCU Phase 5 adventures on Disney Plus, where The Marvels will also stream after its theatrical window closes.

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau in WANDAVISION. Image source: Marvel Studios

The only streaming service that hosts most MCU movies is Disney Plus, and that includes The Marvels. The sequel will be available on Disney’s service about 45 days after its release date at the earliest. That gives the film a tentative Disney Plus premiere of September 11th.

However, we’ll remind you that the 45-day window isn’t that strict. Disney often adapts its Disney Plus releases to meet its needs. And if a Marvel movie does well at the box office, as most of them do, it could get an extended theatrical release that pushes back the Disney Plus premiere.

The Marvels cast

The Marvels will see various fan-favorite MCU characters return to the big screen, but it’ll also introduce brand new ones. The villains in this movie are especially exciting.

After all, The Marvels has to deliver some multiverse connections, but it also has to tie into the Secret Invasion TV show centered around Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). But Marvel hasn’t fully disclosed The Marvels cast to prevent spoilers.

That said, here’s what we know about The Marvels characters, new and returning:

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson)

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris)

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani)

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson)

TBD (Zawe Ashton)

TBD (Park Seo-joon)

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel. Image source: Marvel Studios

The Marvels trailers

Moving on to The Marvels trailers, we’ll give you the usual estimates because there’s no teaser trailer out for the movie at the time of this writing. The first trailer should drop about 6 months before the film’s release.

With Quantumania coming out on February 17th and the Super Bowl LVII set for February 12th, we have two potential release dates for the first The Marvels trailer. These are great opportunities for Marvel to promote the third MCU of the year. But we’re just speculating for the time being.

WARNING: We’re going to cover leaks and rumors next, so spoilers might follow below.

The Marvels leaks and rumors

MCU’s The Marvels movie poster. Image source: Marvel Studios

This is the part that some MCU fans love the most, the leaks and rumors that precede a Marvel movie release. Sometimes, these leaks are very accurate, revealing everything there is to know about a new MCU title.

We’ll only know after The Marvels’ premiere which of the following reports were correct. But make sure you bookmark this post, as we’ll update it frequently with relevant information, including new leaks and rumors.