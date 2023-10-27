The Marvels added a last-minute, jaw-dropping credits scene that just leaked

The latest Marvel release is Loki season 2 on Disney Plus, but Phase 5 of the MCU will continue to expand next month when The Marvels hits theaters on November 10th.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

I’ve covered the sequel extensively in the past few years, keeping track of all the premiere changes and official updates. I also followed all the leaks and rumors. In the process, I’ve found believable leaks detailing the entire The Marvels plot, credit scenes included. The leaks preceded the trailers, and those clips seem to have confirmed the plot revelations.

Also, like with most Multiverse Saga plot leaks, Marvel couldn’t do anything about them. What Marvel might have done, however, was to shoot a surprising credits scene for The Marvels. If the last-minute leaks are accurate, we’re looking at a jaw-dropping scene that will make you want to watch The Marvels in theaters even more.

Spoilers might follow below, so tread carefully.

The Marvels plot leak

I won’t go over the purported The Marvels plot leak in great detail again. But I’ll point out the general gist of the story. The conflict between the superheroes and the Kree will result in an incursion.

Introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, incursions are the kind of reality-ending events that we’ll see more and more in the MCU going forward. They happen when two realities become entangled. Before The Marvels, The Doctor Strange 2 credits scene indicated that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Clea (Charlize Theron) will deal with an incursion themselves.

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in The Marvels trailer 2 – Is that an incursion? Image source: Marvel Studios

It’s unclear whether the incursions in The Marvels and Doctor Strange 2 are identical. But the plot leak says that Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will help prevent the film’s incursion. In the process, she ends up being stranded in a different reality. One where her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), is still alive. Not only that, but she’s the Captain Marvel of that universe.

As a reminder, we saw Maria’s Captain Marvel get defeated by Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in Multiverse of Madness. It was never clear whether she died. But the multiverse is vast and full of realities, as Loki season 2 has shown.

The Marvels plot leak said one of the credits scenes will feature Monica waking up in that universe where Maria is alive.

The big X-Men twist

Multiverse of Madness also teased a universe where the X-Men exist, and The Marvels might drive that point home. A new rumor that BoundingIntoComics relays Marvel purported changes to The Marvels credits scene that features Monica and Maria.

A chronology of the rumor starts with Marvel insider Grace Rudolph, who said on Wednesday that Marvel added a “last-minute surprise” to the film without sharing any details about it.

This is a NEW surprise that hasn’t leaked yet I’m not even 100% sure what it is — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 25, 2023

Then, the Twitter/X account of the /r/DCEUleaks subreddit said that Kelsey Grammer’s version of Beast will appear in The Marvels.

Kelsey Grammer’s version of Beast will feature in The Marvels end credits. pic.twitter.com/QSjqiHALfH — DCEUleaks (@rDCEUleaks) October 25, 2023

Well-known Marvel insider Daniel Richtman later said, “Someone who was the perfect casting for a certain role and never got his chance to do justice with it cuz they wasted him on a sh—y movie is coming back. That’s all I’m gonna say.” He never mentioned Grammer or Beast. But his teaser certainly fits.

Someone who was the perfect casting for a certain role and never got his chance to do justice with it cuz they wasted him on a shitty movie is coming back. That's all I'm gonna say — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) October 25, 2023

Finally, CanWeGetSomeToast put posters for The Marvels, Deadpool 3, and Secret Wars on Twitter/X. They said that “it’s true. Everything’s starting to connect.”

The blog also gives us a rundown of the altered The Marvels scene. Apparently, Monica will find herself at the X-Men mansion on Earth-10005, the home of the Fox X-Men movies.

Beast and Maria are taking care of her, and the former suggests bringing the problem to the attention of Charles Xavier once they realize her predicament. Professor X never appears in this purported The Marvels credits scene.

A version of Xavier died in Multiverse of Madness. We also expect to see Professor X in Deadpool 3.

We last saw Grammer’s Beast in 2014 in Days of Future Past. He had a bigger role in The Last Stand in 2006. Fox mostly focused on the younger version of Beast, played by Nicholas Hoult. While this is just a rumor, I’d love to see Marvel bring in Grammer for the role.

Thankfully, we’re just a few weeks away from The Marvels premiere. Once the reviews are out, we might get confirmations for this big-credits scene rumor.