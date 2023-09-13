The Marvels’ entire plot might have leaked, including credits scenes

We’re about two months away from Marvel’s final movie of the year. That’s The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel that will feature three superheroes: Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Otherwise known as Captain Marvel, Photon?, and Ms. Marvel, respectively.

But spoilers fans do not have to wait that long to learn what will happen in the sequel. As usual with an upcoming MCU movie, The Marvels‘ entire plot might have leaked, complete with credits scenes.

I’ll explain everything below, but not before telling you to avoid what follows if you want to avoid Marvel spoilers.

The Marvels plot leak is probably real

As usual, I’ll give you the obvious warning: there’s no way to verify any Marvel plot leaks until the movie comes out. That’s especially true if said plot leaks come from less trustworthy sources like this one. We’re looking at a The Marvels plot leak that surfaced on 4chan before being moved over to Reddit.

However, the new leak reads a lot like a The Marvels plot leak from about a year ago that mods of the same Marvel subreddit shared. That leak came from trusted sources, but it’s no longer up.

Since then, we saw a couple of The Marvels trailers that seemed to confirm the information in that plot leak. That’s why the information in this new plot leak appears to be believable. And let’s not forget that numerous accurate MCU leaks have originated on 4chan.

Below, I’ll cover a few interesting tidbits from the plot leak, which you can read in full at the end of the post.

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in The Marvels trailer 2. Image source: Marvel Studios

Who is the villain of The Marvels

If it wasn’t clear, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) is the story’s villain. She’s the new leader of the Kree, and she has two objectives. First, she wants to restore the empire that Carol destroyed. Second, she wants to hurt Carol’s favorite worlds.

Kree General Dar-Benn blames Carol for the fall of the Kree Empire when she defeated the Supreme Intelligence in 1995. The Kree now refer to Carol as ‘the Annihilator,’ which she disputes. Carol learns that Dar-Benn created a machine powered by one of the Nega-Bands that can open portals in the fabric of reality. The machine disrupts the powers of Carol, Monica, and Kamala, causing them to randomly switch locations between the summit, the Peak, and the Khan household.

Dar-Benn has a band just like Kamala, and she’ll steal the second one from Ms. Marvel early in the movie. It’ll happen around the fight that takes place at the Khan household, where part of the house fighting occurs in the trailers.

Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) in The Marvels trailer 2. Image source: Marvel Studios

Why does Monica resent Carol?

As the trailers have shown, Monica isn’t happy with Carol. She thinks Captain Marvel never returned to Earth, and she’s partly right. Monica was blipped during Infinity War, something we learned in WandaVision. But The Marvels plot leak tells us that Carol came to visit Maria after the Blip:

Monica resents Carol for abandoning her and her mother, Maria Rambeau, but learns that Carol and Maria reunited after the Blip, and Carol was with Maria when she died.

Lashana Lynch as Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel. Image source: Marvel Studios

What about the Flerkens?

Captain Marvel introduced the adorable Flerkens space-cats race, which ended up hurting Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). The cat scratched his eye, and that’s how he ended up wearing a patch. Fury is, of course, part of The Marvels cast. On a related note, I absolutely hate the whole Secret Invasion project and how Fury just moved on with his life for the events in The Marvels.

The Flerkens also have massive powers, holding pocket dimensions in them that can hide virtually anything. The Marvels will introduce Flerken kittens, saving everyone aboard the spaceship that Fury commands. Dar-Benn will attack Earth, one of Carol’s homes, which will damage the Peak:

Dar-Benn attacks and severely damages the Peak. Fury orders an evacuation but learns there are not enough escape pods for the entire crew. Fury allows a litter of Flerkens to eat the crew, safely storing them in the pocket dimension in their stomachs, and launches the Flerkens to Earth.

Flerkens anyone? Image source: Marvel Studios

How The Marvels ties to the Multiverse Saga

While the Captain Marvel sequel will tell a specific superhero crossover story, it’s also part of the larger Multiverse Saga storyline. Towards the end of the movie, we’ll learn how the project ties to the bigger picture.

After defeating Dar-Benn on Earth, the heroes will chase her back to Hala, where an incursion will accidentally happen. Incursions were first introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And we know from that film’s credits scene that Clea (Charlize Theron) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will work together on stopping an incursion.

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in The Marvels trailer 2 – Is that an incursion? Image source: Marvel Studios

It’s unclear if it’s this one, as the Marvels will apparently fix the incursion on their own:

The Marvels confront Dar-Benn just as the machine accidentally creates an Incursion, threatening the universe. Carol defeats Dar-Benn, Kamala destroys the machine and retrieves her bangle, and Monica fixes the incursion but ends up stranded in a parallel universe. Carol decides to return to Earth to train Kamala and help Fury search for Monica.

If real, that’s quite a cliffhanger, Monica Rambeau getting stuck in a different reality. I already have questions about that, but thankfully, the credits scenes might answer them.

By the way, a recent interview with The Marvels director Nia DaCosta seemed to confirm the previous plot leak, which delivered the same incursions twist.

What happens in The Marvels credits scenes

We saw Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) as Captain Marvel in Multiverse of Madness. At the time, it wasn’t clear whether Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) killed her or only hurt her. I hope it’s the latter, as I really hope that Monica will go to Earth-838. That’s because one of the credits scenes will show her learning that her mother became Captain Marvel in the universe she’s stuck in.

MID-CREDITS: Monica awakens in the hospital and learns she is in a universe where Maria is alive and is Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promo. Image source: Marvel Studios via YouTube

The second credits scene will sound familiar to any Marvel fan who has been following The Marvels spoilers. If real, Kamala Kahn might play a central role in creating the Young Avengers. And it all starts with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld):

POST-CREDITS: Kamala steals Fury’s tablet with data on Earth’s emerging superhumans and approaches Kate Bishop with the idea of reforming the Avengers, telling Kate, ‘Did you know Ant-Man has a daughter?’

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10th, which is when we’ll learn more details about the project.