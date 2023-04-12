The Marvels trailer may confirm a massive plot leak

Marvel released the first teaser trailer for The Marvels on Tuesday. As expected, the two-minute clip contains enough footage from the movie to confirm the accuracy of a huge plot leak from last year. The Marvels release date is November 10th, as Marvel Studios delayed the premiere by over three months. That might be enough to allow Marvel to conduct reshoots for the movie. But, overall, the story can’t be altered all that much. That’s because the trailer indicates plenty of the plot points in The Marvels plot leak are still in place.

Big The Marvels spoilers will follow below. You should stop reading here if you want to be surprised come November.

The Marvels plot leak from July

The mods of the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit posted a massive plot leak for The Marvels on Reddit in late July 2022. That was almost a year before the film’s original release date. At the time, The Marvels was supposed to hit theaters on July 28th, 2023.

Like other plot leaks on Reddit, this one was extremely detailed. We couldn’t verify it at the time because we had no corroborating evidence from Marvel. But now that The Marvels trailer is out, we have reason to believe the leak is accurate.

Interestingly, the Reddit subreddit reserved for Marvel plot leaks is now closed. It’s all probably connected to Marvel’s legal action against the social network following a big Quantumania leak.

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) inspecting portals near Earth. Image source: Marvel Studios

The Marvels plot leak revealed that the story’s big villain is Zawe Ashton’s Dar-Benn. She has a bangle, just like Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and she’s the leader of the Kree. Since Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) destroyed Hala as she vanquished Kree’s Supreme Intelligence, Dar-Benn is trying to bring it back to life.

That involves stealing key resources from other planets with the help of portals. We might have already seen these portals in The Marvels trailer. A byproduct of Dar-Benn creating this weapon is Carol, Kamala, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) switching places. The trailer already showed them swap places, although the connection to Dar-Benn’s portal isn’t clear.

However, the trailer contains details that corroborate claims from The Marvels plot leak.

The trailer scenes that confirm the spoilers

For example, the Khan’s residence is destroyed in the trailer, and the leak explains why:

So Carol starts fighting Kree soldiers, and then begins switching with Kamala and Monica, and the Kree soldiers start switching with her. So at one point, Carol is on [the space station] with Fury, while Kamala is at the peace summit, and Monica is fighting Kree soldiers in the Khan living room while the Khan family tries to hit them with brooms/fight them/runs around screaming. Very fun sequence. At the end, everyone – Fury included – ends up in the Khan living room, except Kamala. That ending scene in the Ms. Marvel show is a direct shot from The Marvels.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) visiting the Khans. Image source: Marvel Studios

We also see Monica trying to save Kamala as she’s falling from the sky in the trailer. The plot leak describes that event as well:

Carol leaves the house and tries to fly off, but they switch again, and suddenly Kamala is falling out of the sky, and Fury tells Monica she has to fly and save her; Monica resists, because she doesn’t know how to control her flight yet, but Fury yells, ‘C’mon, Black girl magic!’ and Monica flies up to save Kamala. However, she loses control on the way down, everyone is screaming, and at the last second, Monica and Carol switch, and Carol is able to stop before they hit the ground. Fury screams as they are dropping and at the last second ‘AHHHHH – oh it’s just Carol.’

Furthermore, the trailer indicates we’ll have dancing and singing on one of the planets the three Marvels will visit. That’s Aladna, where Carol somehow married the prince in a previous diplomatic mishap. Carol is a beloved princess on the planet. That’s probably why Carol is disguised in one of the trailer’s shots.

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in disguise, as people dance around her. Image source: Marvel Studios

Also, The Marvels plot leak indicates that Dar-Benn will also attack Earth, as she plans to harm all the planets Carol has called home. For the Kree, Carol is the massive villain of this story. The trailer teases the attack as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) calls for the shields to be raised.

That’s where a Flerken sub-plot might come into play, something the trailer also somewhat teased. We saw Flerken puppies in one shot, and they’ll be critical to saving the people aboard the space station:

Later, the space station is damaged by Dar-Benn when she attacks Earth in the climax. There are not enough escape pods to get everyone off the station before it crashes. Fury comes up with the idea of feeding everyone on the station to the Flerken kittens, then putting all the kittens on the escape pods, and getting to Earth safely that way. It’s amusing/bizarre, and the whole film has this really weird tonal clash between a standard Marvel movie and something goofier, like Guardians.

How The Marvels ends

So far, the story doesn’t seem to have any connections to the larger Multiverse Saga storyline. However, the plot leak reveals that the end of The Marvels will make that connection in a big way.

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in superhero costumes in The Marvels trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

Apparently, Dar-Benn’s portals are making the universe unstable. This will supposedly increase the likelihood of an incursion:

In addition to Dar-Benn destroying planets, her creation of portals makes the universe unstable, increasing the likelihood of an incursion, which is another reason they have to stop her. An incursion happens in the climax – Carol fights Dar-Benn while Monica and Kamala try to fix the incursion. Monica ends up flying through this “tear” in the universe and fixes it on the other side, and ends up stuck in that other universe.

It’s unclear how much the three Marvels know about incursions. But they don’t even have to be aware of the importance of these big multiversal events. They’ll only want to fix whatever Dar-Benn’s powers messed with, as that will be the most important action at hand. We’ll need Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Clea (Charlize Theron) to further explain these incursions in a future MCU adventure.

I’ll point out that we had a different leak talking about The Marvels incursion. Also, we have set photos that seem to confirm the Flerkens subplot.