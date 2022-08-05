The Marvels set photos seem to confirm spoilers from an extensive plot leak

The Captain Marvel sequel will hit theaters in about a year, but the film’s big secrets might already be leaking. We saw a couple of The Marvels plot leaks already, including a very detailed one that’s full of spoilers. The detailed plot leak came from a vetted source, suggesting the spoilers are indeed real.

If that’s not enough, we have one more The Marvels leak that seems to confirm those spoilers. Marvel has been shooting in New York, where bystanders captured plenty of photos from the set. In the process, they spotted some of the film’s big stars and teasers for the action happening at Battery Park.

That’s enough to confirm a significant detail in the plot leak. And if that detail is accurate, then the entire Marvels plot leak might be correct. Mind you, big The Marvels spoilers will follow below.

The Marvels spoilers from new set photos

The new The Marvels set photos appeared on social media, with The Cosmic Circus posting an additional set of exclusive images.

The photos show the stars of the scenes that Marvel is shooting on location. But it’s not Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) or Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) in those photos. Instead, we have a few cats of different sizes. It looks like a cat and her kittens. And if you see cats in Captain Marvel films, you know what they’re about.

They’re not real cats. They’re Flerken, an alien species that’s highly dangerous despite looking like adorable earthly felines. Just ask Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) about them — well, watch Captain Marvel on Disney Plus.

it looks like the marvels is filming on this part of the park ! pic.twitter.com/oWzhnI7Lti — kate 𖤍 (@moonvaIkyrie) August 3, 2022

The cats aren’t real, by the way. They appear to be animatronic or stuffed cats that will be replaced with VFX variants. This might not seem like big The Marvels spoilers, but it gets better. It looks like the production team set up the scene to shoot the landing of a spaceship.

The people who shot photos at Battery Park noted large fans sending wind into the sky as if a ship was landing. And, again, these do not seem to be massive The Marvels spoilers.

The big plot leak

But if you’re aware of the big The Marvels plot leak, then you know Fury has been spending a lot of time in space aboard a SWORD spaceship. That’s probably the ship we saw in the post-credits of Far From Home.

Unfortunately, the Kree attacking Captain Marvel & Co. will damage the space station, and those aboard will not have enough escape pods to save everyone.

That’s where the Flerken come in, Flerkens who have been hatching on the ship, much to the dismay of everyone. Here’s the description of these events from The Marvels plot leak:

A side plot on the space station with Fury: some techs find weird eggs inside all the space station machinery. They’re all really worried about some sort of alien attack. The eggs hatch and it’s revealed they are newborn Flerken kittens. Chaos ensues on the space station. Later, the space station is damaged by Dar-Benn when she attacks Earth in the climax. There are not enough escape pods to get everyone off the station before it crashes. Fury comes up with the idea of feeding everyone on the station to the Flerken kittens, then putting all the kittens on the escape pods, and getting to Earth safely that way. It’s amusing/bizarre, and the whole film has this really weird tonal clash between a standard marvel movie and something goofier, like Guardians.

Getting back to the set photos in New York, Marvel might be shooting the safe arrival of the Flerken, who will save everyone on that ship. The space station’s name might be “The Peak,” per the leak.

Just like that, a seemingly unassuming collection of set photos might have confirmed the significant The Marvels plot spoilers that are already floating around.

