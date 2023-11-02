New clip of The Marvels might confirm the story’s big twist

When I arrive at the theater to watch the Captain Marvel sequel next week, I’ll do so knowing everything that happens. I followed The Marvels plot rumors closely, and the film’s trailers have practically confirmed the leaked story details. Having the plot spoiled won’t ruin the movie for me. It’s one thing to read about the story and quite another to experience it.

But if you hate them, you should know big spoilers follow below. I’m about to tell you that Marvel has cheekily confirmed the big plot twist of The Marvels in a new promo clip.

What’s the big twist?

The Marvels will be a story about Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) working together as a team to defeat the big villain who happens to be a new Kree villain, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

By the end of the movie, we’ll see them dealing with an incursion, which is an MCU phenomenon first described in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Two worlds collide during an incursion, which can lead to the destruction of at least one of them. Plot leaks say the superheroes will be able to prevent the incursion, but Monica will be stuck in that other reality as a result.

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in The Marvels trailer 2 – Is that an incursion? Image source: Marvel Studios

We’ll see Monica in that reality via a credits scene. That was always how The Marvels would conclude. But a few days ago, we learned that Marvel might have changed that scene to include a few specific superheroes.

Monica will meet a version of Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), the Captain Marvel of that reality. Of course, we saw one such Maria in the same Multiverse of Madness. It’s unclear if that Maria died. The leak says our Monica will not go to the same Earth-838 reality.

Also interesting is that the alternate world where Monica ends up has X-Men. And she’ll meet both Maria and X-Men members. Specifically, Kelsey Grammer’s version of Beast will pop up in that scene. That would mean the alternate reality is the Fox universe. Or Earth-10005. Therefore, different than the ‘838 world.

Marvel’s new The Marvels clip

With less than ten days to go until The Marvels premiere, Marvel still can’t use the film’s stars to promote the movie. The actors’ strike isn’t over. The only way to promote the sequel is with the help of new clips, and that’s where Marvel’s 15-second clip below comes in. It’s a fast-cut video that fits social media better than YouTube.

But that’s enough time for Marvel to tease the incursion. Apparently, Monica is aware of what’s happening, telling someone that a different reality is “bleeding into ours.” Later in the clip, we see Monica on what looks like a hospital bed, looking up in complete surprise at someone who is clearly not a doctor. It must be a superhero, given that it has a superhero-like suit.

This is the clip scene that might confirm the credits scene that Marvel reportedly changed. That superhero might be none other than the Captain Marvel of that alternate reality or Monica’s mom.

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) looking up at someone in The Marvels promo clip. Image source: YouTube

Remember that Monica never got to say goodbye to her mom in the main timeline. Monica was gone during the blip, and Maria died after a battle with cancer. We saw Monica’s heartbreaking experience of that in WandaVision. That could explain the look on Monica’s face in the scene above.

How do we know that’s Maria?

How do we know that’s Maria’s Captain Marvel? Marvel insider Alex Perez posted the following cryptic message in binary on Twitter accompanying the screenshot from the clip:

Alex Perez’s cryptic The Marvels tweet. Image source: Twitter

You don’t need to translate binary to get the message. Though ChatGPT will quickly tell you it means, “Oh My Fucking God.” The key here is the binary aspect of the message. And the only superhero going binary is Captain Marvel.

The Captain Marvel suit has different colors, but the lines above the elbow resemble Carol Danvers’s costume. And remember that the first Captain Marvel movie showed us how Carol chose those colors. As a reminder, she went to Monica, a kid at the time, for help. Here’s that scene again:

Thankfully, we don’t need to wait too long to get those confirmations. The Marvels premieres on November 10th, and the reviews will start rolling out even sooner. The story’s big twist will probably leak again when they do.