The Marvels leak reveals the first details about the MCU’s next huge crossover

The Captain Marvel sequel premieres on July 28th, 2023. It’s now called The Marvels, as it happens to be Marvel’s next big MCU crossover movie. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is not the only superhero we’ll see in the movie. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will join Captain Marvel on this adventure. And now the first plot details for The Marvels have leaked.

Mind you, some spoilers might follow below. And some of the plot revelations might turn out to be accurate, as they come from various leakers who have been correct about MCU projects before.

What is The Marvels all about?

The last time we saw Captain Marvel appear on screen was last week during the post-credits scene of the Ms. Marvel finale. She switched places with Kamala, but it’s unclear what caused the switch. That already serves as the premise of the Captain Marvel sequel. But that’s not enough information for us to get the plot of The Marvels.

Before Ms. Marvel, Danvers appeared in the post-credits of Shang-Chi, signaling to the audience that the Avengers are very much a thing after Endgame. They’re still paying attention to everything that happens in the universe after defeating Thanos (Josh Brolin). But we have no idea where Carol is. Or how she will interact with Kamala and Monica.

As for the latter, we have no idea what her superhero name is. She’ll probably be Photon, a moniker yet to come out in the MCU. We haven’t seen Monica since WandaVision, a series that takes place very early on the post-Endgame MCU timeline.

Specifically, WandaVision happens a few weeks after Endgame. Therefore, we saw her unleash her powers in the fall of 2023. Meanwhile, Kamala becomes Ms. Marvel in the fall of 2025. And Thor: Love and Thunder takes place in 2025 or 2026. Add the Carol Danvers post-credits appearance in Ms. Marvel, and we can assume The Marvels will happen either in late 2025 or in 2026.

The Marvels plot leaks

We’re more than a year away from The Marvels release. But the first plot details have hit the web. Several known insiders posted details about the action in the Captain Marvel sequel. But we’re still looking at the broad strokes of the story.

Per Daniel Richtman, the three superheroes will visit a planet where everyone sings instead of talking to each other. That’s about a third of the movie, which turns The Marvels into a musical. The leak also says that Carol is married to the leader of the planet, which is why they’re there. And it’s on this planet that The Marvels will get their new suits.

Separately, a leaker who goes by the name MyTimeToShineHello also claims the sequel is partly a musical.

The mods of the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit posted The Marvels plot details from trusted sources. Apparently, we’ll see plenty of Flerkens in the sequel:

– There’s going to be a scene of a spaceship under attack/in trouble. Humans are on board, potentially Skrulls too and everyone is panicking – Not sure if they were already on the loose or if they break free, but there are loads of Flerken kittens running about and they start eating people, which scares them even more. Then they start to realize the kittens are saving people by eating them and transporting them to safety somehow

Then there’s another MCU leaker who has been posting secrets on Twitter. According to CineStealth, the film is going to be a comedy.

Some #TheMarvels updates: The tone will not be overly comedic, but there will be a few over-the-top comedy sequences. Much more of a balance than Love and Thunder though, don't worry. — CineStealth 🔍 Film Leaks (@cinestealth) July 19, 2022

The same person said Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) should return. Either via flashbacks or in relation to a resurrection subplot.

How does it all tie with Secret Invasion

The same person mentioned Zawe Ashton’s role. Apparently, she’s playing Ael-Dan, an “amalgamation of characters”

Hearing conflicting things about Ael-Dan's backstory. At first that she was a genetic scientist working to resurrect Kree soldiers using moonstones, later that she's a rogue general leading a faction who wants to overthrow the Kree empire + pin the coup on Skrulls. Could be both? — CineStealth 🔍 Film Leaks (@cinestealth) July 19, 2022

Finally, there’s a different leaker called Great[hase who claims Captain Marvel and Ael-Dan will have a weird Killing Eve thing between them.

I’ve also heard that Carol and Ael-Dan have a weird Killing Eve thing between them. Sounds like a lot of fun and very different https://t.co/7leC0WjGZR — Greatphase (@greatphase15) July 19, 2022

That said, we’re far from getting the full plot for The Marvels. The tidbits above aren’t enough to tell us how the sequel ties into Secret Invasion either. And these two projects are almost certainly connected, with Samuel L. Jackson playing Nick Fury in both of them.

