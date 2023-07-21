The Marvels trailer 2 is here, but all I can think about is the Secret Invasion finale

The Marvels premieres on November 10th, so Marvel has more than three months to promote upcoming new Captain Marvel sequel. It didn’t need to release the second The Marvels trailer this week, but the studio did it to take advantage of the massive movie releases this weekend, even if that meant completely ignoring the fact that the Secret Invasion finale drops next week.

It so happens that The Marvels trailer 1 has a huge spoiler for the Secret Invasion finale, something I said in my previous coverage of the Disney Plus show. And The Marvels trailer 2 only makes me think of that final Secret Invasion episode… but not in a good way.

If it wasn’t clear already, I’ll warn you that spoilers follow below.

From a business perspective, now is the right time to have that second trailer for The Marvels playing in theaters. Barbie and Oppenheimer both premiere this weekend, and they’ll draw monster crowds to theaters around the world. The former is expected to beat Christopher Nolan’s movie at the box office, but that’s of little importance to Marvel. What matters here is reminding audiences that The Marvels is coming out in November.

For the most part, the new trailer for The Marvels resembles the first teaser. We get to see the three superheroes, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), in all sorts of action sequences. We also get more interactions between the three Marvels and a better look at their battle gear.

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in The Marvels trailer 2. Image source: Marvel Studios

This is all spectacular, teasing some sort of massive threat that the three must overcome together. The focus here is working together to defeat the villain. That’s Zawe Ashton’s character, Dar-Benn, by the way. She is set on enacting revenge on Captain Marvel in particular. And that might mean attacking the planets Danvers calls home, Earth included. We do see one of those attacks in action briefly in the trailer.

Like the teaser trailer, the second clip seems to confirm a few plot points from a massive The Marvels plot leak. If you love spoilers, you probably know what will happen in the movie, according to the leaks.

But the problem with The Marvels trailer 2 is that it features too much Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) action. And for the most part, this Fury acts as if he doesn’t have a worry in the world. He is wearing the eye patch, an indication that The Marvels takes place after Secret Invasion.

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in The Marvels trailer 2. Image source: Marvel Studios

Fury’s overall worry-free demeanor tells me that he must have defeated the Skrull rebellion in Secret Invasion. This is a huge spoiler for the Secret Invasion finale. This makes it clear to anyone following the TV show that Fury should have no problem beating the Skrulls, stopping the invasion, and returning to his regular life aboard the SABRE space station.

Marvel could have chosen fewer Fury shots for this trailer. Or it could have avoided some of the dialogue in it.

Conversely, it looks like Fury can call Danvers with ease at any point he wants to. Why he doesn’t call her for help in Secret Invasion is beyond me at this point, no matter how hard I try to make sense of Secret Invasion’s handling of Avengers. After all, Danvers shares responsibility with Fury for how they’ve handled the Skrulls on Earth since the mid-’90s.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in The Marvels trailer 2. Image source: Marvel Studios

The Marvels trailer two also makes me think Secret Invasion will not have a major impact on the MCU whatsoever. Even though beating Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) wouldn’t necessarily prevent similar plans from other Skrulls in the future.

How cool would it be for Fury to actually lose in the Secret Invasion finale? For the Fury in The Marvels to actually be Gravik or some other Skrull. But that’s wishful thinking at this point. We’ll put the Secret Invasion behind us come Wednesday, when the finale will be available for streaming on Disney Plus. As for The Marvels, expect more promo clips in the coming months.