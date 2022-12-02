Click to Skip Ad
Entertainment News

17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list

Published Dec 1st, 2022 8:53PM EST
Troll on Netflix
Image: Netflix

Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday to dark titles like Dahmer, the return of Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The Crown — plus so much more.

There’s a lot still to look forward to on the streaming giant throughout December, including the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion (which I caught an early screening of and shared some thoughts about here), as well as Emily in Paris Season 3. Meanwhile, here’s a look at what’s newly available to stream as of Thursday, December — including both Netflix original fare and third-party content.

Netflix shows and movies to watch starting December 1

If you need more recommendations than these, by the way, you can also check out our regular weekend guide that pulls together a selection of the best and most interesting Netflix releases to stream over the following week.

We also feature weekly snapshots of the Top 10 TV shows and movies worldwide on Netflix.

Also now streaming

One particular title worth highlighting out of the new batch of Thursday’s Netflix releases is the true-crime documentary The Masked Scammer.

This documentary comes from Passion Pictures and the creators of Lords of Scam, and it walks through the jaw-droppingly brazen scams of one of the most successful con men of all time: Gilbert Chikli, a Frenchman who was able to steal some 100 million euros between 2005 and 2017.

The Masked Scammer looks back on the life of Gilbert Chikli, one of France’s best-known crooks, who managed to extort millions from the French elite via his sole asset — his voice,” the official Netflix synopsis explains. “He fooled his victims by imitating and disguising himself as Jean-Yves le Drian, the then French Minister of Defence, and persuading them to voluntarily transfer him more than €80 million.”

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Reporter

Andy Meek is a reporter who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming. Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

