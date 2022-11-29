Netflix’s Wednesday series is responsible for the newest viral trend on TikTok

Netflix’s Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday is unquestionably one of its most popular and successful new shows. It’s been #1 in the US for several days, beating out titles like Dead to Me and The Crown, both of which have also dropped new seasons of their own. And it doesn’t stop there.

Wednesday — starring Jenna Ortega as the solemn, pigtailed, and death-obsessed teen who loves hurling invective at anyone and everyone — is also the highest-rated Addams Family property on Rotten Tomatoes since the original movie from 1991. Moreover, where you can really get a sense of how popular the show is right now is by observing the degree to which so many people on TikTok and across social media are copying and responding to one of the best scenes in the series.

Dance scene from Netflix’s Wednesday

If you’ve already burned through all eight episodes of Wednesday, you probably don’t need to be reminded of which scene we’re referring to. Indeed, it stands out like a severed hand scampering across the floor.

The moment comes during the Nevermore Academy school dance, when Wednesday hits the dance floor and performs an unforgettable routine — wearing, of course, all black while everyone else is dressed in white — when The Cramps’ song “Goo Goo Muck” starts playing.

Ortega choreographed the scene, in which she gyrates and dances exactly how you’d expect a goth teenager to, all by herself. “Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80’s,” she tweeted. “Helped me out on this one.”

It’s such a singular moment in the hit Netflix show — coming during episode four, titled “Woe What a Night” — that it’s also since taken on a life of its own. You can hardly open TikTok at the moment, for example, without coming across a creator trying to replicate Wednesday’s kooky moves.

Imitation is the sincerest form of internet virality, right?

Will we get a season 2?

Manic dance moves aside, the fact that so many people have latched on to the show like this speaks to how much of a buzzworthy pop culture property it’s quickly become. Which, of course, begs an obvious question.

Wednesday getting a season two pickup from Netflix feels like a no-brainer to me, based on a couple of things. Although, just to be clear, we don’t have the official word from Netflix just yet.

The fact that the show has such a lock on the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 US chart — and has for days — seems to bode well for its renewal, as does the strong audience response. That response can be measured both from Rotten Tomatoes scores (where the show has an 88% audience score at the moment) and a variety of other third-party metrics, such as anticipation data from Whip Media prior to the show launching, reinforcing the idea that Netflix very much has a hit on its hands here. One that absolutely deserves a season 2.

