Today’s deals: Rare PS5 discount, $15 Amazon credit, $99 AirPods, $25 Echo Dot, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 7th, 2023 9:35AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Friday’s top tech deals aren’t just impressive, there are a few that are actually pretty surprising. Like an extremely rare discount on Sony’s PS5 gaming console. Or a special sale that gets you a $15 Amazon credit just for buying household essentials that you need anymore. Also, you can save big on Apple AirPods, Amazon’s Echo Dot, and more. Plus, you definitely don’t want to miss the M2 Mac mini deals that slash this powerful Apple computer to all-time low prices.

All that and more can be found in our roundup of the top tech deals on Friday, April 7.

Special deal: $15 Amazon credit

First and foremost, there’s a special offer that all of our readers need to know about.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon will give you a $15 bonus credit for spending $60 or more on P&G household essentials. You’ll find popular products from all the top brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and others.

Visit the deal page to take advantage of this offer. Also, be sure to check out our guide on Amazon gift card deals for even more sales like this one.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on ROVE dash cams, Melissa & Doug toys, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

Maren Estrada
More of Today's Deals