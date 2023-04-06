Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Logged in Gmail Free Netflix Prime Deals Upcoming Marvel Movies YouTube Desktop Chrome Amazon Gift Cards
Home Deals News

Apple Watch SE is $219 today, or save $69 on Apple Watch Ultra

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 6th, 2023 7:41AM EDT
Apple Watch SE and Ultra
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

The Apple Watch SE is the most affordable Apple Watch model in the company’s current lineup. Despite how cheap it is at full retail, however, there’s an Apple Watch SE sale right now on Amazon that drops it to the lowest price yet.

While it’s on sale, you can pick up the Apple Watch SE for just $219 in several different colorways. Or, if you want to get the best of the best, Apple’s flagship Apple Watch Ultra is $69 off thanks to an extra discount applied at checkout. That drops it to $729.99, matching the lowest price ever for this model.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Our extensive guide on the best Apple Watch deals includes so many deep discounts on Apple Watch models. As a matter of fact, every different smartwatch that Apple makes is currently on sale at the lowest price ever.

That includes Apple Watch Series 8 discounts that drop as much as $70 off the retail price. Or, if you’re willing to get the previous-generation model that’s almost the same, you’ll save up to $340 on the Apple Watch Series 7.

But today, I want to focus on two other Apple Watch models.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

First up, we have Apple’s cheapest smartwatch model. The Apple Watch SE is perfect for people who want all the core features of an Apple Watch, but who don’t want to spend $300 or more to get it. Even at full retail, the Apple Watch SE starts at just $249 for the 40mm model or $279 for the 44mm version.

But right now, while it’s on sale, the Apple Watch SE starts at just $219. That matches the lowest price ever for Apple’s 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE. Also of note, several different colorways are available for $219 right now, so you can pick your favorite.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

On the other hand, some people want it all, and they don’t mind spending a bit more money to get it. If you fall into that category, you’re probably eyeing the Apple Watch Ultra.

I personally love the Apple Watch Ultra, and I would definitely get one for myself despite the $799 retail price. The only thing stopping me is the huge 49mm case that’s way too big for my wrist. If you like a larger watch, however, the Ultra is easily the cream of the crop.

The Apple Watch Ultra has a completely new design and a gorgeous titanium case that’s scratch and dent resistant. It also has an extra Action Button on the left side and several features that are exclusive to the Ultra model. That means you won’t find them on the Series 8 or the SE.

All of that comes at a price, of course, and in this case, it’s $799. While the Apple Watch Ultra is on sale at Amazon, however, you’ll pay as little as $729.99. That’s a $69 discount, and it matches the lowest price ever for this model.

Apple Watch Ultra extra discount

Note that the price shown on the product page is $779.99, but then an extra $50 is taken off at checkout. The extra $50 discount is only available on a few different SKUs though, so you’ll have to dig around to see which models have the added discount.

Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, $25 Echo Dot, $730 Apple Watch Ultra, $139 Bose earbuds, more

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News