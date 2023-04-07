Apple’s M2 Mac mini hits new all-time low price with $110 discount

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

The M2 Mac mini is the most affordable computer in Apple’s expanding Mac lineup. And yet despite the fact that it costs about half as much as the cheapest M2 MacBook laptop, it’s still one of the most powerful mid-range desktop computers on the market, even among Windows PCs that cost two or even three times as much.

If you’ve been considering an upgrade but you’ve been waiting for a good sale, today is definitely your lucky day. The M2 Mac mini with 256GB of storage has a $100 discount right now that drops it to $499.99, matching the lowest price ever. Or, you can upgrade to the 512GB model for $689.99. That’s a $110 discount, and it’s a new all-time low price.

You’ve likely already read our M2 Mac mini review. If you haven’t for some reason, definitely check it out. Our in-depth review explains what makes the M2 Mac mini such an impressive desktop computer.

In a nutshell, it’s all about bang for your buck. Even when there aren’t any M2 Mac mini deals, you’re still getting an incredible value even at full price.

The 2023 Mac mini is one of Apple’s newest computers. In fact, it’s one of the only new products Apple has released so far this year. It’s powered by the M2 Apple Silicon chip, which offers great performance and efficiency gains compared to its predecessor.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini is on sale today at the lowest price ever. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple’s M2 version in the entry-level Mac mini features an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. You also get 8GB of unified memory, and the M2 Mac mini supports up to 24GB of RAM.

As far as connectivity, this tiny computer packs two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. You also get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity.

All that for $599 is an incredible value indeed, but you won’t pay that much today. Head over to Amazon and you’ll find the M2 Mac mini on sale for $499.99 with a 256GB SSD. Or, you can bump the storage up to 512GB and you’ll pay $689.99 instead of $799.

Those are both all-time low prices, so you really can’t go wrong.