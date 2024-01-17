Today’s deals: Ninja blenders, $36 Blink Video Doorbell, $45 Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Google Pixel phones, more

We’ve already seen so many impressive daily deals this week, but several awesome new sales popped up on Wednesday. Ninja blenders start at just $129.99 on sale, and Blink home security camera deals start at $35.99 for the Blink Video Doorbell. The newest Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 25% off, and Google Pixel phones are discounted, too.

🚨LAST CHANCE: Reserve a Galaxy S24 preorder right now so you’ll score an extra $50 credit in addition to whatever preorder deals Samsung has planned!

This roundup has all of our favorite daily deals on Wednesday, January 17.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite offers

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon