Today’s deals: Last-chance Prime Day deals, Best Buy Flash Sale, Walmart Holiday Kickoff, more

Amazon’s big Fall Prime Day sale is now on its second day, so it’s ending soon. That also means that rival retailers’ competitive sales events are about to wrap up. Want to see all the hottest deals? Here are the landing pages for each big sale:
- Amazon Fall Prime Day sale
- Best Buy 48-hour Flash sale
- Walmart Holiday Kickoff sale
- Target Top Deals
You can also spend some time in BGR’s huge roundup of all the best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 deals. We’ve included all of our favorite deals from Amazon’s Prime event, but there are even more discounts today that we want to showcase for our readers.
Here, you can scroll through all of our favorite daily deals on Wednesday, October 11.
Today’s best tech deals
- FEATURED DEAL: Brand-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale for $189, a new all-time low price
- If they sell out, AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning are also down to $189
- Amazon is giving out so much free money for Prime Big Deal Days 2023!
- Pre-order the Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset and get Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- AirPods 3 are 11% off at $149.99, or get entry-level AirPods instead for $89
- Apple Watch SE hit an all-time low of $199
- The just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a $50 discount that drops it to an all-time low
- There’s also a discount on the Apple Watch Series 9, but it’s only $9 off
- Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $319 on sale
- AirTag 4-packs are 10% off at $88.99
- The 2TB iPad Pro 12.9-inch has a MASSIVE $700 discount
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is down to a new all-time low price of $1,049 thanks to Amazon’s $250 discount
- The M1 MacBook Air also has a $250 discount, which cuts it to $749.99
- The 10.2-inch iPad is down to an all-time low of $249
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- 🚨 PRIME DAY DEALS 🚨
- Prime members save big on Echo speakers, Kindle eReaders, Ring Video Doorbells, Blink security cameras, Echo Show smart displays, Fire Tablets, Echo Buds & Echo Auto, and more!
- Amazon’s Echo Pop is only $17.99 on sale, and tons of other Echo smart speakers are discounted
- Roomba robot vacuum deals are down to the lowest prices of the year
- Fire TV Stick deals right now start at just $17.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite, or get the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for an all-time low of $22.99
- Amazon’s Blink Mini is on sale for just $19.99, and get the Blink Video Doorbell for $29.99
- Echo Dot 5th-Gen is only $22.99 on sale, and there are so many more Echo deals
- SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle: $109.99 (reg. $200)
- Prime members can get a year of Grubhub+ for free, plus 25% off their next order with the promo code GRUBPRIME
- NVIDIA-powered gaming laptops are down to the lowest prices of the season
- Get a $349 Google Nest WiFi mesh wireless system on sale for just $166.99 and get up to 5,400 sq. ft. of gigabit WiFi
- Dell monitors and laptops are on sale with deep discounts
- Score a $350 Nintendo Switch OLED console for just $299 (excellent condition) or $279.99 (good condition) when you buy a renewed unit
- Score serious savings on spooky Halloween candy
- Get best-selling EIGHTREE smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant on sale for only $4 each
- Save big on KitchenAid mixers, blenders, and much more
- Keurig coffee makers are on sale with deep discounts
- Premium 4K smart TVs from LG, Sony, and Samsung are on sale with deep discounts of up to $1,200 off
- Don’t miss deep discounts on Ninja cookware
More great sales
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.
- Best Apple deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals
- Best Echo Dot deals
- Apple deals under $100
- Best laptop deals
- Best Apple Watch deals