Amazon is giving out free money for Prime Big Deal Days 2023

BGR has a huge guide that tells you about all the best Amazon gift card deals available now. In that big roundup, you’ll find so many terrific offers that get you free money. But there are also some special Prime Big Deal Days 2023 gift card deals available right now. And we want to make sure all of our readers know about them so they don’t miss out.

It’s important to keep in mind that these special deals are only available during the Prime Big Deal Days event, which takes place from October 10 through October 11. After that, all of these free money offers will be over.

And since today is Wednesday, October 12, it means you have less than 24 hours left to shop all of Amazon’s hottest deals — including the deals in this roundup that get you FREE MONEY!

Prime members can get free credit or discounted gift cards

The first offer we’re going to cover in our guide also happens to be the best offer. It’s also one that you would have to be crazy to pass up.

Who doesn’t want free money from Amazon?!

This offer is fairly simple. In a nutshell, you’ll get discounts or even free bonus credits when you buy certain gift cards on Amazon.

Needless to say, only certain gift cards apply. Popular brands like Panera, GAP, Instacart, Doordash, and Fanatics are all included in the deal.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days gift card offer is only available on October 11-12. You can see all the different gift cards that work with this deal right here. Or, if you want us to break it down for you, here’s the full list:

As you can see, each of those offers gets you at least $10 in savings or Amazon credit when you purchase a gift card valued at $50 or more. Some deals get you even more free money.

Of note, similar offers have sold out in the past so you should definitely take advantage while you can. You’ll be so angry if you’re too late to get in on the action.

Get a $10 Amazon gift card with Microsoft 365

This next Prime Big Deal Days gift card offer isn’t quite as good as free money. But it’s surprisingly close since just about everyone uses Microsoft 365 these days.

Amazon is offering two phenomenal Microsoft 365 Prime Day deals that both include discounts plus free Amazon gift cards.

You probably already subscribe to Microsoft 365, which includes access to tons of apps and services such as Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. If you don’t, this is the perfect opportunity to start.

New and returning Microsoft 365 subscribers can save a bundle on a full year’s subscription. Plus, you’ll get an Amazon gift card of either $30 or $50 in addition to the discounts!

First, you can get a Microsoft 365 Family + $10 Amazon gift card bundle for $76.99. That’s a $110 value!

Or, if you don’t need the Family plan, get the Microsoft 365 Personal + $10 Amazon gift card bundle for just $54.88 instead of $80.

Just like the first gift card deals we told you about, there are two things you need to keep in mind.

First, these gift card offers are only available during the Prime Big Deal Days event on October 10-11. And second, there’s a good chance they’ll sell out long before Amazon’s sale ends.

Free money for Amazon Prime credit card users

In addition to the aforementioned Prime Big Deal Days 2023 gift card deals we’ve covered, there’s one more offer you need to know about.

During Amazon’s Fall Prime Day sale on October 10-11, you can earn up to 25% back on some of the hottest deals of the event. That’s an extra 10% compared to Amazon’s standard offer for Prime credit cards.

All you need to be eligible is to have one of Amazon’s Prime credit cards. The Amazon Prime Visa Card, Prime Store Card, and Amazon Prime Secured Card are all included in the deal.

You’ll find more information on the Amazon Prime credit card page.

