Microsoft 365 includes free Amazon gift cards for Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Our guide on Amazon gift card deals is the best one you’ll find online. It includes all the hottest deals that get you free money from Amazon. During the Prime Big Deal Days sale in 2023, there are two additional offers you definitely need to know about. When you buy a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365, these Prime Day deals get you discounts plus free Amazon gift cards!

This deal isn’t quite as good as the one we saw last year during Amazon’s Fall Prime Day sale. But it’s still one of Microsoft’s best offers of 2023 on Microsoft 365, which is obviously a must-have subscription for just about everyone.

Best Microsoft 365 Prime Day deals of 2023

It doesn’t matter if you’re a Windows user or a Mac user. In either case, a Microsoft 365 subscription is essential. With your subscription, you get access to all the Microsoft Office apps you need like Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. Plus, you get Microsoft Defender, OneNote, and a ton of other perks.

As far as cost is concerned, there are two main subscriptions. Microsoft 365 Family is the better value, and it costs $99.99 per year. Then there’s Microsoft 365 Personal, which is $69.99 per year.

Unless you take advantage of Amazon’s awesome Microsoft 365 deals for Fall Prime Day, that is.

There are two offers on the table right now, and they’re both fantastic. Not only do you get a discount on your 1-year Microsoft 365 subscription, but you also get a free Amazon gift card with your purchase!

First, you can get a Microsoft 365 Family + $10 Amazon gift card bundle for $76.99. That’s a $110 value!

Or, if you don’t need the Family plan, get the Microsoft 365 Personal + $10 Amazon gift card bundle for just $54.88 instead of $80.

Microsoft 365 Family vs. Personal

Are you wondering what the difference is between Microsoft 365 Family and Microsoft 365 Personal? Do you need help figuring out which plan you need? Don’t worry, we have a simple comparison below.

Microsoft 365 Family

For one to six people

Use up to five devices simultaneously

Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets

Up to 6 TB of cloud storage (1 TB per person)

Additional features in the Family Safety mobile app

Microsoft 365 Personal

For one person

Use up to five devices simultaneously

Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets

1 TB of cloud storage

