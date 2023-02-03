Click to Skip Ad
Today's deals: iPhone sale, Roomba robot vacuums, $99 AirPods, Bose headphones, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Feb 3rd, 2023
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
There are plenty of highlights among today’s top deals, but Amazon’s iPhone 13 Pro Max sale might be the best one. You can save an extra $200 on an already-discounted unlocked iPhone in renewed premium condition. Plus, there are great deals on Roomba vacuums, Bose headphones, and more.

Also, BGR Deals readers get an extra $50 bonus credit when they preorder a Galaxy S23 from Samsung. Just use this link to preorder any of the three new models. When you do, you’ll save $100 on the Galaxy S23 instead of $50, and you’ll save $150 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Plus instead of $100.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu…
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… Only $99 See Pricing
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP)
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP) Spend $80, Get $20 See Pricing
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise…
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise… $279 (save $50) See Pricing
iPhone 13 Pro Max, 256GB, Sierra Blue - Unloc…
iPhone 13 Pro Max, 256GB, Sierra Blue - Unloc… $909 (save $200) See Pricing

Special deals with free credit

Before we get to all of today’s great tech deals, there are two offers we need to highlight from our extensive guide on the best Amazon gift card deals.

First, Samsung has some great offers when you preorder the Galaxy S23 preorder. Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy S23 Plus and you’ll get a free storage upgrade plus a $100 Samsung credit. The entry-level Galaxy S23 also includes a free storage upgrade, plus a $50 Samsung credit.

But if you follow this link, you’ll get both of those deals plus an extra $50 bonus credit from Samsung. Or, you can preorder the Galaxy S23 from Amazon and get an Amazon gift card worth $50 or $100.

Additionally, we have a deal on essentials that everyone should take advantage of. You can get a $20 Amazon credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. Eligible brands Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Oral-B, Crest, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.

Just use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout. When your order ships, the $20 Amazon credit will be added to your account.

Today’s top tech deals

Now it’s time to check out today’s best tech deals:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Roomba robot vacuums and mops, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Maren Estrada
