Today’s deals: iPhone sale, Roomba robot vacuums, $99 AirPods, Bose headphones, more

There are plenty of highlights among today’s top deals, but Amazon’s iPhone 13 Pro Max sale might be the best one. You can save an extra $200 on an already-discounted unlocked iPhone in renewed premium condition. Plus, there are great deals on Roomba vacuums, Bose headphones, and more.

Also, BGR Deals readers get an extra $50 bonus credit when they preorder a Galaxy S23 from Samsung. Just use this link to preorder any of the three new models. When you do, you’ll save $100 on the Galaxy S23 instead of $50, and you’ll save $150 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Plus instead of $100.

Special deals with free credit

Before we get to all of today’s great tech deals, there are two offers we need to highlight from our extensive guide on the best Amazon gift card deals.

First, Samsung has some great offers when you preorder the Galaxy S23 preorder. Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy S23 Plus and you’ll get a free storage upgrade plus a $100 Samsung credit. The entry-level Galaxy S23 also includes a free storage upgrade, plus a $50 Samsung credit.

But if you follow this link, you’ll get both of those deals plus an extra $50 bonus credit from Samsung. Or, you can preorder the Galaxy S23 from Amazon and get an Amazon gift card worth $50 or $100.

Additionally, we have a deal on essentials that everyone should take advantage of. You can get a $20 Amazon credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. Eligible brands Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Oral-B, Crest, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.

Just use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout. When your order ships, the $20 Amazon credit will be added to your account.

Today’s top tech deals

Now it’s time to check out today’s best tech deals:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Roomba robot vacuums and mops, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… $159.00 $99 (save $30) Save up to 38% Available on Amazon

iPhone 13 Pro Max, 256GB, Sierra Blue - Unlocked (Renewed Premium) $909 (save $200) Available on Amazon

Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP) Spend $80, Get $20 Available on Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Triple Black $329.00 $279.00 Save up to 15% Available on Amazon

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel… $149.00 $129.00 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone + Storage Upgrade + $100 Amazon Gift Card Bundle, Factory U… $1,199.99 (save $200) Available on Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 – enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, easy installation $199.99 $139.99 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Yootech [2 Pack] Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/… $31.99 $18.23 Save up to 43% Available on Amazon

Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… $32.99 ($8.25 / Count) Available on Amazon

HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $70.00 Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $249.00 $219.99 Save up to 12% Available on Amazon

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $2,099.00 Save up to 16% Available on Amazon

MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop - Apple M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $799.99 (save $200) $799.99 at Best Buy

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… $23.99 Available on Amazon

Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $780.20 Save up to 22% Available on Amazon

ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $92 On Clearance At Walmart

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon