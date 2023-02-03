Today’s deals: iPhone sale, Roomba robot vacuums, $99 AirPods, Bose headphones, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
There are plenty of highlights among today’s top deals, but Amazon’s iPhone 13 Pro Max sale might be the best one. You can save an extra $200 on an already-discounted unlocked iPhone in renewed premium condition. Plus, there are great deals on Roomba vacuums, Bose headphones, and more.
Also, BGR Deals readers get an extra $50 bonus credit when they preorder a Galaxy S23 from Samsung. Just use this link to preorder any of the three new models. When you do, you’ll save $100 on the Galaxy S23 instead of $50, and you’ll save $150 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Plus instead of $100.
Special deals with free credit
Before we get to all of today’s great tech deals, there are two offers we need to highlight from our extensive guide on the best Amazon gift card deals.
First, Samsung has some great offers when you preorder the Galaxy S23 preorder. Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy S23 Plus and you’ll get a free storage upgrade plus a $100 Samsung credit. The entry-level Galaxy S23 also includes a free storage upgrade, plus a $50 Samsung credit.
But if you follow this link, you’ll get both of those deals plus an extra $50 bonus credit from Samsung. Or, you can preorder the Galaxy S23 from Amazon and get an Amazon gift card worth $50 or $100.
Additionally, we have a deal on essentials that everyone should take advantage of. You can get a $20 Amazon credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. Eligible brands Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Oral-B, Crest, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.
Just use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout. When your order ships, the $20 Amazon credit will be added to your account.
Today’s top tech deals
Now it’s time to check out today’s best tech deals:
- Save $200 on a 256GB iPhone 13 Pro Max or $180 on a 128GB model in Renewed Premium condition
- Amazon has more renewed iPhone deals with prices starting at $150
- AirPods are down to $99, and 1st-gen AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99
- Roomba robot vacuums and mops are on sale for one day with discounts up to $250 off
- Save big on Bose QC45 headphones, Bose 700 headphones, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, and the Bose SoundLink Flex speaker
- Apple Watch Series 8 is down to $349 — find out more in our guide on the best Apple Watch deals
- Pick up an HP Chromebook 11.6 on clearance for $70 renewed, down from $250
- Or, upgrade to the Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop for $369.99 instead of $959
- Check out more of the best laptop deals you can find online
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is $24.99 with the coupon code UP4K23
- The #1 best-selling Yootech wireless charger is down to $9.12 when you buy a 2-pack
- Get the MacBook Air (M1) for just $799.99, or save $400 off the MacBook Pro (M1 Pro)
- The Insignia 24-inch Fire TV is on sale for $89.99, and there are more Fire TV deals to (plus, get a free Echo Dot with coupon code FREEDOT22)
ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Roomba robot vacuums and mops, and Target’s best daily deals.
