iPhone 13 Pro Max is $200 off in Amazon’s one-day Renewed Premium sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s iPhone lineup is the most popular smartphone line in the world for so many reasons. iPhones are easy to use and yet so versatile that even the most tech-savvy people out there love them. But iPhones are also very expensive, and that’s why today’s big iPhone 13 Pro Max sale is so great.

Amazon has a Renewed Premium program that gets you like-new smartphones for less than purchasing them new. And for one day only on Friday, Amazon is offering an extra $200 off the already-discounted unlocked iPhone 13 Pro Max in Renewed Premium condition.

There are plenty of solid iPhone 14 deals out there right now, but they all require you to sign a new contract with a carrier. For example, there are several Verizon phone deals that get you free iPhones when you sign up for a 5G plan and trade in an old smartphone.

Those deals are great, but what if you don’t want to be locked into carrier service for two or more years?

For one day only, Amazon is offering a huge $200 discount on the iPhone 13 Pro Max in Renewed Premium condition. This is by far the best deal we’ve seen thus far in 2023 on an unlocked iPhone.

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max is on sale for one day. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a huge 6.7-inch Super Retina display. It also has one of the best cameras ever on a smartphone, and all-day battery life. Other key specs include 6GB of RAM, at least 128GB of storage, the A15 Bionic processor, and plenty more.

Even though the iPhone 14 generation is out now, Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max is still one of the most powerful smartphones you can get right now. In fact, it’s faster than most brand-new Android flagships!

Read our extensive iPhone 13 Pro Max review to learn more about this powerful flagship phone.

Until the end of the day on Friday only, Amazon is offering extra discounts on unlocked iPhone 13 Pro Max models. Buy a 128GB model in Renewed Premium condition and you’ll save $180, slashing the price to just $849. Or, if you want more storage, the 256GB model in Renewed Premium condition is $909. That’s $200 off the regular price.

Amazon guarantees that its Renewed Premium smartphones look and function like new. It also guarantees that the battery capacity is at least 90%. On top of that, Amazon says the phones are “backed by the same one-year satisfaction guarantee as brand new Apple products.”

Of note, there are a few more unlocked iPhone models that are on sale in Renewed Premium condition. They don’t have discounts that are quite as deep as the iPhone 13 Pro Max deals available today, but they’re cheaper iPhone models so you’ll spend less money on them.

For example, the iPhone 13 Pro is down to $854 unlocked, and the unlocked iPhone 13 is on sale for $658, which is an extra $32 discount.