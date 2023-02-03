Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Fantastic Four Cast AirPods Deals Verizon Phone Deals Netflix Top 10 No Caller ID New on Disney Plus Apple Watch Deals New on Netflix
Home Deals Mobile

iPhone 13 Pro Max is $200 off in Amazon’s one-day Renewed Premium sale

Maren Estrada
By
Published Feb 3rd, 2023 7:47AM EST
iPhone 13 Pro Max Sale
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s iPhone lineup is the most popular smartphone line in the world for so many reasons. iPhones are easy to use and yet so versatile that even the most tech-savvy people out there love them. But iPhones are also very expensive, and that’s why today’s big iPhone 13 Pro Max sale is so great.

Amazon has a Renewed Premium program that gets you like-new smartphones for less than purchasing them new. And for one day only on Friday, Amazon is offering an extra $200 off the already-discounted unlocked iPhone 13 Pro Max in Renewed Premium condition.

iPhone 13 Pro Max, 128GB, Sierra Blue - Unloc…
iPhone 13 Pro Max, 128GB, Sierra Blue - Unloc… $849 (save $180) See Pricing
iPhone 13 Pro Max, 256GB, Sierra Blue - Unloc…
iPhone 13 Pro Max, 256GB, Sierra Blue - Unloc… $909 (save $200) See Pricing

There are plenty of solid iPhone 14 deals out there right now, but they all require you to sign a new contract with a carrier. For example, there are several Verizon phone deals that get you free iPhones when you sign up for a 5G plan and trade in an old smartphone.

Those deals are great, but what if you don’t want to be locked into carrier service for two or more years?

For one day only, Amazon is offering a huge $200 discount on the iPhone 13 Pro Max in Renewed Premium condition. This is by far the best deal we’ve seen thus far in 2023 on an unlocked iPhone.

An iPhone 13 Pro on a table next to Apple AirPods
Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max is on sale for one day. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a huge 6.7-inch Super Retina display. It also has one of the best cameras ever on a smartphone, and all-day battery life. Other key specs include 6GB of RAM, at least 128GB of storage, the A15 Bionic processor, and plenty more.

Even though the iPhone 14 generation is out now, Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max is still one of the most powerful smartphones you can get right now. In fact, it’s faster than most brand-new Android flagships!

Read our extensive iPhone 13 Pro Max review to learn more about this powerful flagship phone.

Until the end of the day on Friday only, Amazon is offering extra discounts on unlocked iPhone 13 Pro Max models. Buy a 128GB model in Renewed Premium condition and you’ll save $180, slashing the price to just $849. Or, if you want more storage, the 256GB model in Renewed Premium condition is $909. That’s $200 off the regular price.

iPhone 13 Pro Max, 128GB, Sierra Blue - Unloc…
iPhone 13 Pro Max, 128GB, Sierra Blue - Unloc… $849 (save $180) See Pricing
iPhone 13 Pro Max, 256GB, Sierra Blue - Unloc…
iPhone 13 Pro Max, 256GB, Sierra Blue - Unloc… $909 (save $200) See Pricing

Amazon guarantees that its Renewed Premium smartphones look and function like new. It also guarantees that the battery capacity is at least 90%. On top of that, Amazon says the phones are “backed by the same one-year satisfaction guarantee as brand new Apple products.”

Of note, there are a few more unlocked iPhone models that are on sale in Renewed Premium condition. They don’t have discounts that are quite as deep as the iPhone 13 Pro Max deals available today, but they’re cheaper iPhone models so you’ll spend less money on them.

For example, the iPhone 13 Pro is down to $854 unlocked, and the unlocked iPhone 13 is on sale for $658, which is an extra $32 discount.

iPhone 13, 128GB, Product Red - Unlocked (Ren…
iPhone 13, 128GB, Product Red - Unlocked (Ren… $658 (save $32) See Pricing
iPhone 13 Pro, 128GB, Sierra Blue - Unlocked…
iPhone 13 Pro, 128GB, Sierra Blue - Unlocked… $854.00 See Pricing
Don't Miss: Visit our expert guide to see this month's best deals!

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News