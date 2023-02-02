Galaxy S23 preorders on Amazon include free gift cards and storage upgrades

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you preorder the Galaxy S23 right now from Samsung, there are some seriously impressive deals right now. You can get a Samsung credit of up to $100 plus a free storage upgrade. That means instead of paying $799.99 for the 128GB Galaxy S23, for example, you’ll get the $256GB model for the same price.

Plus, BGR readers get an extra $50 bonus credit if they follow this link to preorder the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Plus, or base model.

Those deals are terrific, but some shoppers might not be planning on any additional purchases from Samsung in the near future. If that’s the case, Samsung credit won’t be very useful for you.

Thankfully, the same deals are available right now at Amazon, getting you either a $50 or $100 Amazon gift card as a bonus when you preorder.

Our guide on Amazon gift card deals includes so many terrific offers that can score you more than $200 in free Amazon credit. Now, you have a few more great offers to add to the list.

Amazon is running special Galaxy S23 preorder deals. Image source: Samsung

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 lineup is beyond impressive. Last year’s Galaxy S22 smartphones were disappointing in so many ways. With that in mind, it’s great to see that Samsung appears to have redeemed itself in 2023.

As we told you in our Galaxy S23 announcement coverage, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup features impressive specs. That’s especially true for the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra. It sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, a huge battery, and a brand-new 200-megapixel main camera.

Of course, the Galaxy S23 Ultra also has a sky-high price tag. That’s why it’s so great that there are preorder deals available to save you money.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone + Storage Upgrade + $100 Amazon Gift Card Bundle, Factory U… $1,199.99 ($1,399.99 value) Available on Amazon

As we mentioned earlier, Samsung has terrific Galaxy S23 preorder deals available between now and February 17 when the phones are released. Plus, BGR readers get an extra $50 credit. But if you don’t plan to spend more money with Samsung after your S23 purchase, there’s another batch of deals you should take advantage of.

Just like Samsung, Amazon is offering to double your Galaxy S23 storage for free when you preorder. That offer applies to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

On top of that, Amazon is also offering gift cards of either $50 or $100 depending on which model you purchase. The entry-level Galaxy S23 comes with a $50 Amazon gift card, while the Plus and Ultra models include a $100 gift card.

This is a terrific offer that’s available from now through February 17, which is when Samsung’s new flagship phones will be released.