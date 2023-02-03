Click to Skip Ad
Beats Fit Pro are on sale for $150, or get Beats Studio Buds for $100

Maren Estrada
By
Published Feb 3rd, 2023
Beats Fit Pro Studio Buds
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s various AirPods models are all on sale right now, with prices starting at just $99 for AirPods 2. You can check out all the other discounts in our guide on the best AirPods deals of February 2023.

Now, there are also some deep discounts available on Apple’s other headphones brand. Best-selling Beats Fit Pro earbuds are on sale for $149.95 at Amazon, which is close to an all-time low price. Or, if you want to spend even less, you can pick up a pair of Beats Studio Buds for $99.95, which is a 33% discount.

Beats Fit Pro - True Wireless Noise Cancellin…
Beats Fit Pro - True Wireless Noise Cancellin… $149.95 (save $50) See Pricing
Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cance…
Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cance… $99.95 (save $50) See Pricing
Beats Fit Pro In Case
Beats Fit Pro are $50 off right now on Amazon. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you read our Beats Fit Pro review, you know how impressive these earphones are. We’ll still recap the highlights though.

Beats Fit Pro earbuds utilize Apple’s H1 headphones chip, just like AirPods Pro. They also have active noise cancelling tech and “Hey Siri” support like Apple’s flagship AirPods Pro. Beats Fit Pro have a more compact design without a stem, however. They also have an MSRP that’s $50 less than AirPods Pro.

While they’re discounted on Amazon, you can pick up a pair of Beats Fit Pro earbuds for $100 less than AirPods Pro. A 25% discount drops them to just $149.95, which is close to the lowest price ever.

Beats Fit Pro - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Compatible wi… Beats Fit Pro - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Compatible wi… $199.95 $149.95 (save $50) Save up to 25% Available on Amazon
Beats Studio Buds
Apple’s Beats Studio Buds also have a $50 discount, dropping them to $99.95. Image source: Apple Inc.

In addition to that deal, Amazon also has a big discount available on the less expensive Beats Studio Buds.

Studio Buds are similar to Beats Fit Pro, but they don’t have active noise cancelling or little ear hooks. Some people find that the ear hooks on Beats Fit Pro keep them more secure during runs and workouts.

With 24 hours of battery life between the earbuds and the included charging case, Beats Studio Buds are a great value at $150. Today, however, you can pick up a pair for just $99.95 on sale.

Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Compatible with Apple & Android, B… Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Compatible with Apple & Android, B… $149.95 $99.95 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Finally, there are a few more Beats deals available for people who prefer over-ear headphones.

The best offer today is on the Beats Studio3 headphones, which have a huge $150 discount. That cuts your price to just $199.99 for over-ear noise cancelling headphones that deliver incredible sound and excellent battery life.

Also, Beats Solo3 headphones are down to $129.99 right now, which is a $70 discount.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-…
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-… $199.99 (save $150) See Pricing
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Appl…
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Appl… $129.99 (save $70) See Pricing
Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

