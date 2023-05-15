Today’s deals: $4 smart plugs, BLUETTI solar generators, HP laptops, $70 Ring doorbell, more

There’s a terrific Google Pixel 7a deal that scores you a $50 discount plus a $50 Best Buy gift card. But there are plenty of other great deals available on Monday, too. Best-selling KMC smart plugs are $4.25 each and there’s a big one-day sale on BLUETTI solar generators. HP laptops are discounted and the cheapest wireless Ring Video Doorbell is down to $69.99. Plus, there’s an Apple AirTag tracker sale that slashes them to the lowest price ever.
In addition to Amazon’s one-day sale on Monday, the BLUETTI spring 2023 sale cuts up to $1,600 off best-selling solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and more!
In this roundup, you’ll find all of our favorite deals of the day on Monday, May 15.
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale
- Amazon is running a special one-day sale on BLUETTI solar generators
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
Today’s best tech deals
- Today is your chance to save with a rare Apple AirTag tracker sale
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are $89, which works out to $22.25 per AirTag
- Or, get single AirTags for $27.26 each
- Best Google Pixel 7a deal: Save $50 and get a $50 Best Buy gift card
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, Amazon’s lowest price of the year
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are down to $162
- Entry-level AirPods are discounted to $99
- Best-selling KMC WiFi smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are only $4.25 each right now
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Ring Video Doorbell deals start at $69.99 for the company’s cheapest wireless model
- Popular Sengled Alexa smart light bulbs are only $4.20 when you buy a 4-pack
- Amazon’s M1 iPad Air deal saves you $100, matching the best price yet
- The HP 14-inch fq1025nr laptop with super-long battery life is down to $349.99
- Apple’s #1 best-selling Apple Watch Series 8 is $329, the lowest price of 2023
- Apple Watch Ultra deals are down to the lowest prices ever on renewed models
- Save up to $150 off DJI drones
Get $15 in Amazon credit
Here’s a great deal that adds bonus Amazon credit to your account.
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
One day only
Don’t miss these one-day sales on the BLUETTI solar generators, air mattresses, women’s swimwear, and Target’s best daily deals.
