Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Spiderman 4 Apple Watch Series 8 Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps Marvel movies coming out Lost Snap Streak
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $4 smart plugs, BLUETTI solar generators, HP laptops, $70 Ring doorbell, more

By
Published May 15th, 2023 10:31AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Monday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

🚨
$100 value!
Pixel 7a preorder deal: Save $50 and get a $50 Best Buy gift card!

There’s a terrific Google Pixel 7a deal that scores you a $50 discount plus a $50 Best Buy gift card. But there are plenty of other great deals available on Monday, too. Best-selling KMC smart plugs are $4.25 each and there’s a big one-day sale on BLUETTI solar generators. HP laptops are discounted and the cheapest wireless Ring Video Doorbell is down to $69.99. Plus, there’s an Apple AirTag tracker sale that slashes them to the lowest price ever.

In addition to Amazon’s one-day sale on Monday, the BLUETTI spring 2023 sale cuts up to $1,600 off best-selling solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and more!

In this roundup, you’ll find all of our favorite deals of the day on Monday, May 15.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale

Today’s best tech deals

Get $15 in Amazon credit

Here’s a great deal that adds bonus Amazon credit to your account.

One day only

Don’t miss these one-day sales on the BLUETTI solar generators, air mattresses, women’s swimwear, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Apple Watch Series 8 falls to $323, a new all-time low price

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals