Rare AirTag sale cuts Apple Bluetooth trackers to $22.25 each

By
Published May 15th, 2023 7:41AM EDT
Apple AirTag
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

Late last month, I told you about a deal that dropped Apple AirTag trackers to the lowest price of 2023. Now, just a few short weeks later, I have even more good news for Apple fans.

First and foremost, the deal on AirTag 4-packs is back, which means you can save 10% and get them for $89 on Amazon instead of $99. That cuts your cost to $22.25 per AirTag, matching the all-time low from ahead of the holidays last year. And now, there’s also another deal on individual AirTags so you don’t have to buy a 4-pack if you’re only looking for one.

Bluetooth tracking devices are really having a moment right now. They’ve been popular for years, of course, but Apple’s entrance into the market with the AirTag really kicked things into high gear.

Apple first released the AirTag tracker back in 2021, and it immediately because the best-selling Bluetooth tracking tag among our readers. The AirTag is quite similar to trackers that had already been on the market for a while, of course. But the real draw is the network behind the AirTag.

People gravitate toward Apple’s Bluetooth tracker because of the massive network of devices behind it. No matter where your AirTag is, there are almost certainly going to be iPhones and iPads nearby. The AirTag connects to all of them anonymously in order to relay its location back to the Find My app. This way, you can locate it practically anywhere in the world.

At $29, AirTag trackers aren’t cheap. But they also don’t command as much of a premium as some other Apple accessories out there. Still, it’s nice to save money whenever possible, and there’s a great AirTag sale right now that Apple fans should take advantage of.

The best deal is on AirTag 4-packs, which are 10% off right now at $89 on Amazon. That drops your price to just $22.25 per AirTag, matching the all-time low. This deal is also $0.99 cheaper than the sale I told you about last month.

Or, if you just want one AirTag, single trackers are down to $27.26 right now.

And finally, for people who prefer Tile trackers to Apple’s AirTag, there are a pair of deals that you’ll want to take advantage of. The Tile Mate is on sale for $19.99, down from $25, and the Tile Sticker is 20% off at $23.99. The latter is Tile’s answer to the AirTag, so it features a similar design.

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

