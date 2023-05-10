Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Snapchat Dark Mode Guardians of the Galaxy Leak Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps Apple Watch deals Lost Snap Streak
Home Deals Mobile

Pixel 7a preorder deal: $50 off, plus a $50 Best Buy gift card

By
Published May 10th, 2023 4:00PM EDT
Google Pixel 7a Front
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Google just announced the new Pixel 7a smartphone during its Google I/O 2023 keynote. AI might be all the rage right now, but this new mid-range Android phone was definitely a highlight for us. You can read our Google Pixel 7a review to find out why. Or, if you’re already convinced, we’ve got a terrific Pixel 7a preorder deal that you won’t want to miss.

Best Buy is offering the best deal around on the new Google Pixel 7a. Instead of paying $499, this deal will save you $50 so you’ll only pay $449 for the Pixel 7a. Plus, you’ll get a $50 Best Buy gift card as an added bonus! That means you’re getting a $100 value from Best Buy if you preorder now, and you won’t find a better deal anywhere.

🚨
$100 value!
Pixel 7a preorder deal: Save $50 and get a $50 Best Buy gift card!

Google’s Pixel 6a was a fantastic Android phone. As a matter of fact, it still is — and it has a big discount right now on Amazon. But the Pixel 7a is better in every way. It’s basically a flagship Pixel 7 smartphone but for the price of a mid-range device.

The new Pixel Fold is cool, but the Pixel 7a was the true star of I/O 2023.

Here are the Google Pixel 7a specs highlights:

  • 6.1-inch OLED display (429 ppi)
  • Under-display fingerprint reader
  • IP67 water/dust resistance
  • 5G
  • Google Tensor G2 octa-core chip
  • Mali-G710 MP7 GPU
  • 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage
  • 8GB of RAM
  • 64-megapixel wide-angle main camera (rear)
  • 13-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide camera (rear)
  • 13-megapixel selfie camera (front)
  • Stereo speakers

All that for $499 is unquestionably a bargain. But some people are unhappy that the new Pixel 7a is $50 more than the Pixel 6a was at launch.

Well… we can fix that for you.

🚨
$100 value!
Pixel 7a preorder deal: Save $50 and get a $50 Best Buy gift card!

Preorder Google’s new Pixel 7a from Best Buy and you’ll pay $449 instead of $499 as long as you activate the phone with a carrier. That means you’ll pay the same amount for the brand new Pixel 7a as you would have for the Pixel 6a when it first launched.

Then, on top of that, you get an extra $50 Best Buy gift card with your purchase! Head over to Best Buy’s site to learn more.

Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $347 Google Pixel phone, Kodak photo printers, more

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News