Pixel 7a preorder deal: $50 off, plus a $50 Best Buy gift card

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Google just announced the new Pixel 7a smartphone during its Google I/O 2023 keynote. AI might be all the rage right now, but this new mid-range Android phone was definitely a highlight for us. You can read our Google Pixel 7a review to find out why. Or, if you’re already convinced, we’ve got a terrific Pixel 7a preorder deal that you won’t want to miss.

Best Buy is offering the best deal around on the new Google Pixel 7a. Instead of paying $499, this deal will save you $50 so you’ll only pay $449 for the Pixel 7a. Plus, you’ll get a $50 Best Buy gift card as an added bonus! That means you’re getting a $100 value from Best Buy if you preorder now, and you won’t find a better deal anywhere.

Google’s Pixel 6a was a fantastic Android phone. As a matter of fact, it still is — and it has a big discount right now on Amazon. But the Pixel 7a is better in every way. It’s basically a flagship Pixel 7 smartphone but for the price of a mid-range device.

The new Pixel Fold is cool, but the Pixel 7a was the true star of I/O 2023.

Here are the Google Pixel 7a specs highlights:

6.1-inch OLED display (429 ppi)

Under-display fingerprint reader

IP67 water/dust resistance

5G

Google Tensor G2 octa-core chip

Mali-G710 MP7 GPU

128GB of UFS 3.1 storage

8GB of RAM

64-megapixel wide-angle main camera (rear)

13-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide camera (rear)

13-megapixel selfie camera (front)

Stereo speakers

All that for $499 is unquestionably a bargain. But some people are unhappy that the new Pixel 7a is $50 more than the Pixel 6a was at launch.

Well… we can fix that for you.

Preorder Google’s new Pixel 7a from Best Buy and you’ll pay $449 instead of $499 as long as you activate the phone with a carrier. That means you’ll pay the same amount for the brand new Pixel 7a as you would have for the Pixel 6a when it first launched.

Then, on top of that, you get an extra $50 Best Buy gift card with your purchase! Head over to Best Buy’s site to learn more.