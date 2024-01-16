Today’s deals: $329 Apple Watch Series 9, rare Super Mario Bros Wonder sale, Philips Sonicare deals, more

Winter weather is sweeping across the US right now. If you need something to warm you up, just wait until you see how hot Tuesday’s daily deals are. You can score an Apple Watch Series 9 for just $329.99 on sale, and there’s a rare deal that saves you 6% on Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

🚨BONUS: Reserve a Galaxy S24 preorder right now so you can save an extra $50 in addition to whatever preorder deals Samsung has planned!

Keep reading to see BGR’s favorite daily deals on Tuesday, January 16.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite offers

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon