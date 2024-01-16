Today’s deals: $329 Apple Watch Series 9, rare Super Mario Bros Wonder sale, Philips Sonicare deals, more

Winter weather is sweeping across the US right now. If you need something to warm you up, just wait until you see how hot Tuesday’s daily deals are. You can score an Apple Watch Series 9 for just $329.99 on sale, and there’s a rare deal that saves you 6% on Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Keep reading to see BGR’s favorite daily deals on Tuesday, January 16.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED SALE: Spend at least $80 on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit
- Reserve your Galaxy S24 right now, and you’ll save $50 in addition to Samsung’s preorder deals!
- Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is on sale with the first discount ever! It’s only a few dollars, but every penny counts
- Get the Anker Solix F3800 home power system for $2,999 instead of $3,999 with coupon code ANKERF3800 — learn more about this awesome new energy solution in BGR’s best of CES 2024 roundup
- Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes are on sale with the deepest discounts of the season
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for $329.99 (lowest price since Black Friday)
- Apple Watch SE just dropped back down to $199
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $749 on sale
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale for $189 (all-time low)
- AirPods 3 are down to $149.99, the best price of the season
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $78.99 instead of $99 at both Amazon and Best Buy
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249.99 instead of $329, or save even more on the 256GB model
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349.99 (all-time low)
- M1 MacBook Air is down to $899 again (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,049.99 at Amazon and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,499
- Renewed Apple Watch Ultra 1 starts at $519.99 (90-day returns)
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Tax season is almost here — get ready with these deals on Turbo Tax 2023
- An incredible Dreo ChefMaker deal slashes your price to just $279 — I can’t live without this hot new combi-fryer, and you’ll be obsessed too!
- Samsung premium tablets are on sale with prices starting at $379
- The $290 HP Chromebook 14 is down to just $186 on sale
- DEWALT power tools and accessories are on sale with deep New Year’s discounts
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
- Get popular Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support for only $4 each if you subscribe to Amazon Prime
- The hot new Dyson Gen5detect is over $200 off at Amazon, or get the Dyson V11 Extra for only $399.99 at Best Buy
- There’s a big sale on Instant Pot cookers and accessories right now
- Don’t miss Amazon’s COSORI air fryer sale, with prices starting at $84.96 for the COSORI Air Fryer Pro LE
- Flexispot standing desks start at $149.99 on sale — our favorite deal is the Flexispot EN1 with four memory slots for up to $100 off
- Get the Contigo West Loop travel mug everyone loves so much for only $17.69
- A top-rated Carote 10-piece cookware set is on sale for just $79.99
Our favorite offers
