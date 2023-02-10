Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $25 Echo Dot, $70 HP Chromebook, $6 smart bulbs, $70 soundbar, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Feb 10th, 2023 9:33AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

Friday’s featured deals include a big 38% discount on the Echo Dot, dropping it to $24.99. There are also great sales available on HP Chromebooks, Govee smart bulbs, and a crazy soundbar that splits into two speakers. Plus, don’t miss the big Amazon sale on Sony headphones, with prices from $28.

Also, BGR readers can score an extra $50 bonus credit when they preorder a Galaxy S23 from Samsung. That means you’ll save up to $150 while everyone else only saves $100.

Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs W…
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs W… Only $5.77 each See Pricing
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E…
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E… $199 (save $50) See Pricing
HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4…
HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4… $70 (reg. $250) See Pricing
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart spea…
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart spea… $24.99 (save 38%) See Pricing

Today’s top tech deals

From laptops and headphones to speakers, TVs, smart home gadgets, and more, you’ll find our favorite tech deals of the day listed below.

ONE DAY ONLY: Last but not least, we dug up some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on shoes & boots, men’s belts, hair brushes, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… $23.09 ($5.77 each) Available on Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $199.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $24.99 Save up to 38% Available on Amazon HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $72.00 $70 Save up to 12% Available on Amazon Puxinat 2 in 1 Separable Sound Bars for TV, 2.2 Channel 32Inch Bluetooth 5.0 TV Speaker for Sur… Puxinat 2 in 1 Separable Sound Bars for TV, 2.2 Channel 32Inch Bluetooth 5.0 TV Speaker for Sur… $89.99 $69.99 Save up to 22% Available on Amazon ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $88 On Clearance At Walmart Lefant Robot Vacuums, 2200pa Suction with Small Body Design, WiFi/App/Alexa Control, Automatic… Lefant Robot Vacuums, 2200pa Suction with Small Body Design, WiFi/App/Alexa Control, Automatic… $339.99 $99.99 Save up to 71% Available on Amazon KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro… KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro… $29.99 $17.99 ($4.50 each) Save up to 33% Available on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon ASUS Chromebook C425 Clamshell Laptop, 14 ASUS Chromebook C425 Clamshell Laptop, 14" FHD 4-Way NanoEdge, Intel Core m3-8100Y Processor, 4… $299.99 $199.99 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone + Storage Upgrade + $100 Amazon Gift Card Bundle, Factory U… SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone + Storage Upgrade + $100 Amazon Gift Card Bundle, Factory U… $1,479.99 $1,199.99 (save $200) Save up to 19% Available on Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 41mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 41mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band $329 (save $70) $329 at Best Buy Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 45mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 45mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band $359 (save $70) $359 at Best Buy Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $2,099.00 Save up to 16% Available on Amazon Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… $39.99 $23.99 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22 LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $746.70 Save up to 25% Available on Amazon FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Visit our expert guide to see this month's best deals!

This article talks about:

