Fire TV Stick deals start at $20 today on Amazon

There are plenty of Super Bowl TV deals available right now. But not everyone needs a new television, of course. If you have a decent older model that could use a minor upgrade, Amazon is running some terrific Fire TV Stick deals ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Prices start at just $19.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite, and the flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to $34.99 instead of $55. But the star of the show, as always, is the #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K. You can get this $50 streaming stick fo $24.99, which matches the lowest price ever.

BGR Deals readers always swarm Amazon to get the Fire TV Stick Lite when it goes on sale. And the Fire TV Stick with Amazon’s upgraded Alexa Voice Remote is only $5 more.

But you definitely shouldn’t buy the regular Fire TV Stick for $24.99. That’s because the Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for the same price if you use the coupon code UP4K23 at checkout. With 4K and HDR for that great price, it’s no wonder our readers prefer the 4K model.

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon

Finally, you should know that the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is well worth the upgrade while it’s only $10 more.

This is the only Fire Stick that supports Wi-Fi 6. Plus, it’s so much faster and more responsive than any other model Amazon has released. If you’ve tried a different Fire TV Stick model and the lag really bothered you, the 4K Max is the big upgrade you’ve been waiting for.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) $54.99 $34.99 Save up to 36% Available on Amazon

In addition to those Fire TV Stick deals, there’s another one more that’s included in this sale.

Fire TV devices give you access to all your favorite streaming media apps. Amazon’s other popular device line is the Echo lineup, which give you hands-free access to Alexa. But what if you could combine the two?

Amazon is offering the newest Fire TV Cube model with a rare discount right now. The catch is that it’s only $15 off, so you can pick one up for $124.99. It essentially combines a Fire TV Stick 4K Max with an Echo Dot, so it’s really the only device you need in your living room or bedroom.

All-new Fire TV Cube, Hands-free streaming device with Alexa, Wi-Fi 6E, 4K Ultra HD $139.99 $124.99 Save up to 11% Available on Amazon

As for when all these deals will end, it’s unclear. Amazon doesn’t specify an end date, but it’s likely that the sales will be over after Super Bowl LVII this weekend.