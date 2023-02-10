Echo Show 5 Kids from Amazon is free today with a $75 Echo Show 8

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon is running plenty of sales right now ahead of Valentine’s Day. We’ve told you about several of the best ones, like a big Sony headphones sale and deals on ASUS Chromebooks. We also told you about one of the best Echo Show deals we’ve ever seen, but we mentioned it in a roundup earlier this week.

This deal is so good, however, that it deserves its own coverage. Not only is the Echo Show 8 on sale with a huge discount, but it also comes with a free Echo Show 5 Kids.

At $130, the Echo Show 8 is how Amazon struck a balance between size and price. It’s smaller than the expensive Echo Show 10 and the newer Echo Show 15. But it’s also much less expensive, costing about half as much as the Echo Show 10.

Then there’s the Echo Show 5, which retails for $85 and is on sale right now for $44.99. That’s a terrific value, but the display is very small. Think about it — a 5-inch screen is smaller than the one you have on your smartphone.

The Echo Show 8 strikes a perfect balance. It has a nice big display, so it’s perfect for any room in your house. I use one in my kitchen so I can follow recipes or videos while I cook. And it’s also affordable, especially while it’s discounted in Amazon’s Valentine’s Day sale.

Until sometime next week after Valentine’s Day is over, the $130 Echo Show 8 is on sale for $74.99. But that’s not even the best part.

Instead of just getting an Echo Show 8 for that discounted price, you can get an Echo Show 8 and a free Echo Show 5 Kids. That’s a $225 bundle on sale for only $74.99, and it’s a huge 66% discount.

As a reminder, the Echo Show 5 Kids is basically the same thing as the regular Echo Show 5. The main differences are the color back portion of the case, and more easily accessible parental controls.

Amazon is running plenty of other Amazon device deals for Valentine’s Day, and you can see them all on this page. According to the shopping experts here at BGR Deals, however, this Echo Show 8 bundle deal is by far the best one.