ASUS Chromebook CX1 is only $142 today, or save 21% on Vivobook S 14 Flip

ASUS is one of the most popular laptop makers around, and there are several good reasons for that. The company makes high-quality Windows laptops and Chromebooks that offer great performance at reasonable prices.

Today, there are two terrific ASUS laptop deals on our radar. First, the ASUS Chromebook CX1 is on sale at an all-time low of $142.43, down from $270. Or, if you’d prefer a Windows laptop instead, the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip is 21% off at $539.99.

Today, however, there are a few ASUS laptop deals that are of particular interest.

First, the popular new ASUS Chromebook CX1 laptop is on sale at a new all-time low price. As a matter of fact, it costs even less right now on Amazon than it’s supposed to. ASUS contacted BGR Deals and told us that the laptop would be on sale for $199.99. Today, however, it’s down to just $142.43.

That’s the lowest price ever for this model.

The CX1 is an 11.6-inch Chromebook with great entry-level specs. Highlights include an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, microSD card expansion, a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, Bluetooth 5.1, and more.

Plus, the ASUS CX1 also offers up to 13 hours of battery life. That’s more than enough to take you through a full day of work or classes.

Of note, there’s another deal available on the larger ASUS Chromebook C425 laptop. This is a more powerful model with an Intel Core m3 processor and a 14-inch display. It retails for $300, but it’s on sale for $199.97 today.

The unfortunate catch is that there are fewer than 20 left in stock right now at Amazon.

Last but certainly not least, we have a great ASUS laptop deal for anyone in search of a great Windows 11 laptop.

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip laptop is a much higher-end model than the two Chromebooks we’ve covered. It has a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. You’ll also get the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, and plenty more.

This model also has biometric security thanks to a fingerprint scanner. And as the name suggests, the screen rotates nearly 360 degrees so you can flip it over and use it as a tablet.

ASUS’s Vivobook S 14 Flip retails for $680, but it’s down to $539.99 right now. That’s a 21% discount and a new all-time low for this model.

All of these deals are scheduled to last through the end of the month. As we mentioned earlier, however, there’s a good chance that one or more of them will sell out before then.