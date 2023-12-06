Today’s deals: $249 iPad, $329 Apple Watch Series 9, $18 Fire Stick, $18 Amazon Echo Pop, more

With Christmas a couple of weeks away and Chanukah about to begin, there are so many terrific deals out there right now. Today’s top sales include discounts on Apple’s iPad tablets, Apple Watch Series 9, plus so many Amazon devices including Fire TV Sticks and Echo speakers.
Here, we’ll shart our picks for the best deals of the day on Wednesday, December 6.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is back in stock and back down to $249!
- Fire Stick deals start at $17.99 right now for the Fire TV Stick Lite
- Score a free Echo Pop and a free Amazon Smart Plug with a special Amazon sale on pre-lit Christmas trees!
- Amazon Echo speakers are back on sale at Black Friday’s season-low prices!
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329.99 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch Ultra starts at $559 renewed
- M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,199
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99, down from $99 (that’s $20 each!)
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad Air is $99 off at $499.99
- iPad 10th-Gen is $50 off at $399
- M2 Mac mini dropped to $499 on sale (all-time low)
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449 (all-time low)
- M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16-inch is $2,299 (all-time low)
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Check out all these crazy Dyson deals on vacuums and air purifiers
- Get a best-selling renewed HP Chromebook for just $78, down from $250
- Pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED console and get Super Smash Bros bundled for free
- There’s a rare deal that gets you a top game for free with your PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII — you save $61 either way)
- A best-selling Philips Hue A19 color smart bulb bundle is 38% off at $79.99
- iRobot’s newest Roomba robot vacuums are down to the lowest prices of the season
- ASUS laptops are up to 33% off in this big holiday sale
- Save big on KitchenAid stand mixers and accessories
- The Shark IW3511 Detect Pro cordless stick vacuum empties itself, and it’s down to the best price ever thanks to a $100 discount
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset is down to $249, an all-time low
- The $140 OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for only $89.98
Our favorite offers
